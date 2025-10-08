The Kalchyk River in occupied Mariupol has turned into a swamp due to the systematic discharge of sewage and industrial wastewater, the city council reports. Residents of the temporarily occupied city are sounding the alarm over the threatening state of the aquatic ecosystem and the extinction of fish. The city council reports this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

After more than three years of occupation, the Kalchyk River has turned into an overgrown swamp. The main causes of the ecological disaster are the regular discharge of sewage and industrial waste into the river. This has significantly worsened the water quality, which has already led to the mass extinction of fish, particularly gobies, and cases of dolphin deaths in the Azov Sea.

Local residents emphasize that the occupation authorities are demonstrating showcase projects, including the opening of a branch of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology, allegedly to monitor the state of the environment. However, no real river examinations are carried out, and the ecological situation remains critical. Experts warn that pollution can cause the spread of infectious diseases among people and animals.

