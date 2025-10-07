In Mariupol, the occupiers plan to demolish dozens of houses rebuilt by residents on their own – city council

$41.340.11
48.270.11
09:44 AM • 3924 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
07:13 AM • 23134 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
October 6, 12:45 PM • 35897 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 65926 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 55185 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 55053 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 97500 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36396 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41493 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67775 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
German intelligence has evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATOOctober 7, 01:50 AM • 10591 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 17154 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 22990 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 17457 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralized06:06 AM • 9940 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
07:13 AM • 23145 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 48579 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 58117 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 97504 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 198223 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 21437 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 74652 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 70366 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 145433 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 76783 views
In Mariupol, the occupiers plan to demolish dozens of houses rebuilt by residents on their own – city council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2584 views

The occupation authorities of Mariupol plan to demolish dozens of houses restored by residents in the city center and private sector. People are outraged, as they repaired their homes themselves after Russian shelling.

In Mariupol, the occupiers plan to demolish dozens of houses rebuilt by residents on their own – city council

The occupation "authorities" of Mariupol plan to demolish dozens of houses restored by residents in the city center and the private sector, warns the Mariupol City Council. People are outraged: they independently repaired their homes after Russian shelling, and now they risk being left homeless. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to the city council, the so-called occupation "authorities" are preparing to demolish dozens of houses in the city center and the neighboring private sector. Most of the housing was restored by Mariupol residents themselves after bombardments and blockades by Russian troops.

Fuel crisis in Mariupol: gasoline disappeared from gas stations, prices are rising and transport is stopping - city council06.10.25, 14:36 • 2384 views

Residents of the house on Kuindzhi Street, 59, are particularly outraged. They spent almost three years restoring their house after the destruction, and now they have learned that their home has been included in the list "for demolition," arguing that it allegedly does not comply with the "prospective development plan for the territory."

Residents hoped to live in their apartments already. Millions were invested in restoration – and all this will go to waste? For what?

– people are indignant.

A similar situation has developed in the private sector behind the houses on Kuindzhi: Mariupol residents independently repaired or even built housing from scratch, spending their own funds. Now the occupation authorities plan to demolish the entire area to build shopping centers and new apartments in its place.

Residents complain that the "city administration" does not respond to their appeals and does not even report to the people, as no one elected it.

Mayors are not elected now. Those who will lobby the interests of those who appointed them are put in charge.

– Mariupol residents note on social networks.

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"24.09.25, 02:53 • 24377 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mariupol