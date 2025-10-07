The occupation "authorities" of Mariupol plan to demolish dozens of houses restored by residents in the city center and the private sector, warns the Mariupol City Council. People are outraged: they independently repaired their homes after Russian shelling, and now they risk being left homeless. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to the city council, the so-called occupation "authorities" are preparing to demolish dozens of houses in the city center and the neighboring private sector. Most of the housing was restored by Mariupol residents themselves after bombardments and blockades by Russian troops.

Residents of the house on Kuindzhi Street, 59, are particularly outraged. They spent almost three years restoring their house after the destruction, and now they have learned that their home has been included in the list "for demolition," arguing that it allegedly does not comply with the "prospective development plan for the territory."

Residents hoped to live in their apartments already. Millions were invested in restoration – and all this will go to waste? For what? – people are indignant.

A similar situation has developed in the private sector behind the houses on Kuindzhi: Mariupol residents independently repaired or even built housing from scratch, spending their own funds. Now the occupation authorities plan to demolish the entire area to build shopping centers and new apartments in its place.

Residents complain that the "city administration" does not respond to their appeals and does not even report to the people, as no one elected it.

Mayors are not elected now. Those who will lobby the interests of those who appointed them are put in charge. – Mariupol residents note on social networks.

