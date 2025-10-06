$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 992 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 9436 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 14016 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 17986 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 40910 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 26193 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 34052 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 62877 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75445 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90494 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Fuel crisis in Mariupol: gasoline disappeared from gas stations, prices are rising and transport is stopping - city council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, there is an acute fuel shortage, which has led to long queues at gas stations and empty pumps. Gasoline prices have risen sharply, and public transport is refueled with interruptions and delays.

Fuel crisis in Mariupol: gasoline disappeared from gas stations, prices are rising and transport is stopping - city council

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, there is a severe shortage of fuel. According to the city council, long queues have formed at gas stations, and most pumps remain empty, UNN reports.

Details

Local residents report that gasoline prices have risen sharply, and public transport is refueled with interruptions and delays. This creates additional difficulties for the city's residents, who are already suffering from a humanitarian crisis under Russian occupation.

According to the city council, the fuel supply situation in Mariupol may worsen further in the near future, threatening to paralyze public transport and complicate the work of utility services.

In conditions of acute shortage, prices are rising, and public transport is already being refueled with interruptions and delays 

– reported the city council. 

Recall

In the territories of Ukraine seized by Russia, due to an acute fuel shortage, people are forced to pay with gasoline coupons. Local residents stand in queues at gas stations for hours, while the Kremlin exports resources, leaving the population without necessary supplies and in conditions of poverty.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, due to a fuel shortage, public transport routes are being reduced

In temporarily occupied Crimea, gas stations have restricted fuel sales – no more than 20 liters per person. Such measures have been introduced due to a prolonged gasoline shortage on the peninsula. 

Stepan Haftko

Society
Crimea
Mariupol