In temporarily occupied Mariupol, there is a severe shortage of fuel. According to the city council, long queues have formed at gas stations, and most pumps remain empty, UNN reports.

Local residents report that gasoline prices have risen sharply, and public transport is refueled with interruptions and delays. This creates additional difficulties for the city's residents, who are already suffering from a humanitarian crisis under Russian occupation.

According to the city council, the fuel supply situation in Mariupol may worsen further in the near future, threatening to paralyze public transport and complicate the work of utility services.

In the territories of Ukraine seized by Russia, due to an acute fuel shortage, people are forced to pay with gasoline coupons. Local residents stand in queues at gas stations for hours, while the Kremlin exports resources, leaving the population without necessary supplies and in conditions of poverty.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, due to a fuel shortage, public transport routes are being reduced.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, gas stations have restricted fuel sales – no more than 20 liters per person. Such measures have been introduced due to a prolonged gasoline shortage on the peninsula.