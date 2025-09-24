In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"

The occupiers plan to open a "customs post" in the destroyed Mariupol by 2027 and allegedly "reconstruct" the port for vessels up to 10,000 tons. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the CNR, the Russians announced plans to open a "customs post" in the destroyed Mariupol by 2027.

In parallel, they are talking about the "reconstruction" of the port and preparation for the entry of vessels with a capacity of up to 10,000 tons.

In fact, this is not the development of the city, but the Kremlin's control over the flows of looted grain, metal and other resources that are massively exported from the temporarily occupied territories. - the message says.

Recall

Russian occupiers are again actively using the Mariupol port to export fuel. This indicates a change in logistics priorities and preparation for offensive actions.

Ukraine called for sanctions against Russia for illegal use of Azov ports