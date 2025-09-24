$41.380.13
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 15780 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 17154 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 17729 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 38204 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 24410 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 56477 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41223 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38516 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51167 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The occupiers plan to open a customs post in Mariupol by 2027. They also talk about reconstructing the port for vessels up to 10,000 tons.

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"

The occupiers plan to open a "customs post" in the destroyed Mariupol by 2027 and allegedly "reconstruct" the port for vessels up to 10,000 tons. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the CNR, the Russians announced plans to open a "customs post" in the destroyed Mariupol by 2027.

In parallel, they are talking about the "reconstruction" of the port and preparation for the entry of vessels with a capacity of up to 10,000 tons.

In fact, this is not the development of the city, but the Kremlin's control over the flows of looted grain, metal and other resources that are massively exported from the temporarily occupied territories.

- the message says.

Recall

Russian occupiers are again actively using the Mariupol port to export fuel. This indicates a change in logistics priorities and preparation for offensive actions.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mariupol