Ukraine called for sanctions against Russia for illegal use of Azov ports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned and considers null and void the order of the Russian government dated August 22, 2025, which included the seaports of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol in the list of Russian ports open for foreign vessels. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

We regard such actions as another attempt by Russia to legalize its occupation and consolidate illegal control over Ukrainian territories - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this decision is a blatant violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law, in particular: the UN Charter, which enshrines the principles of state sovereignty and the prohibition of interference in their internal affairs; the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which assigns the regulation of navigation in territorial waters to the exclusive competence of the state; UN General Assembly resolutions that confirm Ukraine's sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders and condemn the ongoing Russian aggression.

Ukraine called on international partners to impose additional sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, foreign companies, as well as vessels that will participate in commercial activities in the ports of Berdiansk and Mariupol.

We call on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to immediately draw the attention of all member states to the need to strictly adhere to the provisions of IMO Assembly Resolution A.1183(33) of December 4, 2023, "Impact of the Russian armed invasion of Ukraine on international shipping," which calls on member states to inform vessels under their flag, shipowners, operators, and insurance brokers about the need to refrain from violating the regime of closed seaports in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. - noted the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia's gross violation of international law requires an adequate response from the international community. In particular, it concerns the imposition of strict sanctions against Russian ports involved in the functioning of Russia's military infrastructure.

Occupants have intensified the work of the Mariupol port for the transportation of military cargo - City Council