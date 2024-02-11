Zelensky dismisses Naev and appoints new commanders in the Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy dismissed two commanders of the Armed Forces and appointed new commanders of the Joint Forces, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, and the Land Forces.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhiy Nayev from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Yuriy Sodol has been appointed instead, UNN reports .
Dismiss Serhii Ivanovych Naiev from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The President also dismissed Maksym Myrhorodskyi from the post of Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Sodol as Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ihor Skybyuk as Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ihor Plakhuta as Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Appendix
Zelensky appoints Oleksandr Pavliuk as Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he had held meetings to update the Defense and Security Forces and promised changes.
