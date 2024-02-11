Zelensky dismisses Naev and appoints new commanders in the Armed Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhiy Nayev from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Yuriy Sodol has been appointed instead, UNN reports .

Dismiss Serhii Ivanovych Naiev from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelenskyy's decree says.

The President also dismissed Maksym Myrhorodskyi from the post of Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Sodol as Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ihor Skybyuk as Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ihor Plakhuta as Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky appoints Oleksandr Pavliuk as Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he had held meetings to update the Defense and Security Forces and promised changes.

