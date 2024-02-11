Zelensky appoints Pavlyuk as commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointedOleksandr Pavliuk as commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

To appoint Lieutenant General Pavliuk Oleksandr Oleksiyovych as the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zelenskyy's decree says.

On February 10, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

