President on weapons production: "What is planned for the year will be fulfilled"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the production of weapons and ammunition. He said this in an address, UNN reports .

I held a detailed and wide-ranging meeting on Ukrainian arms and ammunition production. All that we already produce and plan to produce - He said.

He said that the meeting discussed the production of drones, drone shells, artillery, and ammunition.

Separately, we need to develop and support mobile fire groups. The Chief of the Army, commanders, and government officials have clear tasks for funding and accelerating contracts. Everything that is planned for the year will be fulfilled - Zelensky said.

