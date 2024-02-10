Zelenskyy approves candidates for Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Chief of the General Staff

Vadym Sukharevskyi and Andriy Lebedenko have been appointed deputies of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. This was stated in an address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Today I have been holding meetings with the military leadership and the government all day. We continue to reboot the command and control team in the Defense Forces. Now, people who are well known in the army and who know what the army needs are taking on new responsibilities. Combat commanders of this war, whose experience will be useful at the army-wide level - the President said in his address.

He said that Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, who is in charge of unmanned systems and the development of the use of drones by our soldiers, and Colonel Andriy Lebedenko, whose area of responsibility is innovation, the technological component of the army and combat systems, have been appointed as deputies to Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi.

We need a clear practice of working with new technologies - Zelensky said.

At the same time, he approved the candidacies of the Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are Brigadier General Volodymyr Horbatiuk, who will head the direction of operational work, staff work, planning, and management.

Each headquarters must understand the frontline one hundred percent - the President added.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Shevchenko became another deputy. His area of expertise is logistics. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty was also appointed deputy, who will be responsible for training and quality training of the military.

All the real experience of combat commanders, combat brigades, our units that have built a high-quality system of training soldiers and evaluating and analyzing combat operations - all this experience must be implemented for the success of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - Zelensky added.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the renewed command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine