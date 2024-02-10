Zelenskyy held a meeting with the renewed command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced that he had held important meetings to upgrade Ukraine's defense and security forces and promised changes that would make them stronger.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held meetings on the renewal of the Defense and Security Forces and promises changes. The president announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.
Important meetings today. We continue to upgrade the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine. The team is effective. There will be changes. More strength for Ukraine. More opportunities
