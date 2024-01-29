Demchenko: Russian subversive groups are most active in Sumy region

On the northern border with Russia, border guards record attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine. The most active area for the enemy subversive reconnaissance group is currently Sumy region. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the program "Frontline", UNN reports.

We continue to record attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter our territory. Recently, the most active area they have been using is Sumy region. But there is also activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region. - Demchenko said.

He noted that the border guards have recorded fewer attempts to enter the DRG in Chernihiv region.

"We record fewer attempts by subversive reconnaissance groups to enter Chernihiv region, although if we compare last year, especially at the beginning of the year, enemy subversive reconnaissance groups were most active in Chernihiv direction. It is difficult to say why they changed direction, but the danger does not disappear," added Demchenko.

On January 27, a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two civilians in Sumy region.

Ukrainian law enforcement launched an investigation into the shooting of two civilians by a Russian subversive group in Sumy region.

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev reportedthat Ukraine has created counter-sabotage reserves that are expected to arrive at the state border within minutes to eliminate suspected Russian sabotage groups.