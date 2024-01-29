Demchenko: Russian subversive groups are most active in Sumy region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 39448 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112377 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118887 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161227 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163264 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176255 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166713 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234618 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 85255 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 66159 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 43034 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 78880 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 36647 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263797 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220177 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232010 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112416 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92168 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96252 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116043 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116791 views
Demchenko: Russian subversive groups are most active in Sumy region

Demchenko: Russian subversive groups are most active in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69247 views

On the northern border with Russia, border guards record attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine. The most active area for the enemy subversive reconnaissance group is currently Sumy region. But there is also activity of hostile subversive reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told this on the Frontline program

On the northern border with Russia, border guards record attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine. The most active area for the enemy subversive reconnaissance group is currently Sumy region. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the program "Frontline", UNN reports.

We continue to record attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter our territory. Recently, the most active area they have been using is Sumy region. But there is also activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region. 

- Demchenko said.

Details

He noted that the border guards have recorded fewer attempts to enter the DRG in Chernihiv region.

"We record fewer attempts by subversive reconnaissance groups to enter Chernihiv region, although if we compare last year, especially at the beginning of the year, enemy subversive reconnaissance groups were most active in Chernihiv direction. It is difficult to say why they changed direction, but the danger does not disappear," added Demchenko.

Recall

On January 27, a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two civilians in Sumy region.

Ukrainian law enforcement launched an investigation into the shooting of two civilians by a Russian subversive group in Sumy region.

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev reportedthat Ukraine has created counter-sabotage reserves that are expected to arrive at the state border within minutes to eliminate suspected Russian sabotage groups.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
serhii-naievSergiy Nayev
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising