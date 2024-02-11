Nayev said he learned about his release from the media

Serhiy Nayev said that he learned about his dismissal from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from media, UNN reports .

I learned from the media about my dismissal from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which I had held since 2020. These were difficult times. One of the most difficult periods in Ukraine's history. And together with you, we have gone through this path with dignity, - Nayev wrote on Telegram.

Nayev thanked all the generals, officers, sergeants and soldiers for their selfless service, for their coordinated work and joint efforts, for their trust and support.

I bow my head before the courage and bravery of our defenders who, with arms in hand, defend our country from the insidious aggressor every day. I bow low before the fallen Heroes who laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of Ukraine. Eternal honor and memory to them, - Nayev added.

Context

On February 11, the Presidential Decree dismissing Serhiy Nayev from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was published on the Presidential website. Yuriy Sodol was appointed as his replacement .

Prior to that, Zelenskyy stated that he had held meetings to update the Defense and Security Forces and promised changes.