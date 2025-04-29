$41.740.01
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

Tesla promises first Semi electric trucks from the assembly line in the USA by the end of the year

Kyiv

Tesla reported that the first Semi electric trucks will roll off the assembly line by the end of 2025. The plant will have an annual capacity of 50,000 units.

www.tesla.com

Tesla, in an update on its Semi electric truck, said that the first units of electric trucks will roll off the assembly line by the end of 2025 at its Gigafactory in Nevada, USA, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Dan Priestley, who runs the Semi program at Tesla, said in a YouTube video on Monday that the plant has an annual capacity of 50,000 units, adding that the company will prepare for large-scale production over the next few quarters.

"The first units should roll off the assembly line by the end of this year, and we will increase the plant's capacity throughout 2026," Priestley said.

Tesla, which has been trying to build a truck manufacturing business for years, said it would start producing the Semi by 2019. In October 2022, CEO Elon Musk told investors that his goal was to make 50,000 Semis in 2024.

Tesla's plans to supply components from China for Cybercab and Semi in the US were halted after US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods amid a trade war, Reuters reported earlier this month.

The electric car maker was willing to cover the additional costs when Trump introduced 34% tariffs on Chinese goods, but was unable to do so when the tariffs went beyond that, causing supply plans to be suspended.

On April 9, Trump raised additional tariffs to 84% and has since increased them to 125%, bringing the total tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US to 145%.

Last week, Tesla said it would revise its growth forecast in three months because "it is difficult to assess the impact of changing global trade policies on automotive and energy supply chains" and that "changing political sentiments could significantly impact demand for our products in the short term."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

