Australia denies reports of mass repatriation of ISIS militants' families from Syrian camps

The Australian government has officially rejected reports of plans to repatriate dozens of women and children from internment camps in northeastern Syria. Official Canberra emphasized that national security remains a priority, and any decisions regarding repatriation will be made exclusively after a thorough individual review of each citizen. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The government does not confirm reports that a mass repatriation process is underway. Any operations of this kind are complex and depend on many on-the-ground security factors — stated a representative of the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

The government's statement came after reports that Australian special services were allegedly preparing logistics to evacuate their citizens from the Al-Hol and Roj camps, where living conditions are considered critical.

Human rights organizations have been pressuring the country's authorities for years, demanding the rescue of children of Australian origin, but opposition politicians warn against the return of individuals who may be radicalized. Currently, about 40 Australian women and children remain in Syria, whose fate remains uncertain due to the lack of a consolidated political solution.

Security risks and political pressure

The issue of repatriation remains one of the most sensitive in Australian domestic politics, as law enforcement agencies are concerned about potential threats from adult family members of militants.

The government emphasizes that it will not risk the lives of Australian servicemen for operations in conflict zones where the security situation remains unstable. At the same time, international partners are calling on Canberra to take responsibility for its citizens to prevent further radicalization of the new generation in refugee camps.

