Tesla topped the list of brands with the biggest drop in used car prices

Tesla topped the list of brands with the largest drop in used car prices year-on-year, according to American trade publication Motor1.com, writes UNN.

Details

"You may not have to wait for an affordable Tesla electric car if you want an electric car cheaply," the publication writes.

A new iSeeCars study analyzed 1.4 million cars aged one to five years sold in March 2024 and March 2025 and found that one brand dominates the list of used cars with the largest price drops: Tesla.

Model S, Model 3 and Model Y were in the top ten, with the brand's flagship luxury sedan taking the top spot. Prices for used Model S fell 17.2 percent from March 2024 to March 2025, falling nearly $10,000 in just one year. According to the study, the average price of a used Model S last month was $47,931.

"However, the Model 3 is the best bang for your buck. Prices for the electric car have fallen by 10.9%, and the average price of the sedan last month was only $26,084. It's cheaper than the Model Y, which saw a larger percentage drop of 13.1%; however, the average price of the crossover last month was higher at $30,611," the publication writes.

"In both the new and used car markets, Tesla prices have been declining for more than two years," said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. "The price cuts on new cars were driven by Tesla's desire to maintain sales growth, but that strategy stopped working last year when the automaker saw its first drop in annual sales."

Electric cars make up half of the top 10 cars on the list, with three Teslas joined by the Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Kona Electric. Other cars were the Ford Explorer hybrid, BMW 5 Series hybrid, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Jeep Gladiator.

In recent months, used electric car prices have reportedly fallen sharply. Earlier this year, used electric cars became cheaper than used gas cars. In the study, used car prices rose 1.0 percent compared to last year.

iSeeCars also compiled the brands with the largest drop in used car prices, and Tesla tops the list. Prices fell 10.1 percent compared to last year, or $3,541. Chrysler was second, with prices down 8.9 percent. Maserati, another Stellantis brand facing some challenges, saw used car prices fall 8.6 percent over the past 12 months.

