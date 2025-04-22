Tesla topped the list of brands with the biggest drop in used car prices

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10255 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22579 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48507 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61504 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162893 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 87066 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73901 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66141 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40955 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32221 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Menu
Tags
Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48507 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76688 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162893 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65283 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 71042 views
George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 5076 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5680 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 18280 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32879 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35919 views
Tesla topped the list of brands with the biggest drop in used car prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

According to an iSeeCars study, used Tesla prices have fallen the most. The Model S fell by 17.2%, the Model 3 by 10.9%, and the Model Y by 13.1%.

Tesla topped the list of brands with the biggest drop in used car prices

Tesla topped the list of brands with the largest drop in used car prices year-on-year, according to American trade publication Motor1.com, writes UNN.

Details

"You may not have to wait for an affordable Tesla electric car if you want an electric car cheaply," the publication writes.

A new iSeeCars study analyzed 1.4 million cars aged one to five years sold in March 2024 and March 2025 and found that one brand dominates the list of used cars with the largest price drops: Tesla.

Model S, Model 3 and Model Y were in the top ten, with the brand's flagship luxury sedan taking the top spot. Prices for used Model S fell 17.2 percent from March 2024 to March 2025, falling nearly $10,000 in just one year. According to the study, the average price of a used Model S last month was $47,931.

"However, the Model 3 is the best bang for your buck. Prices for the electric car have fallen by 10.9%, and the average price of the sedan last month was only $26,084. It's cheaper than the Model Y, which saw a larger percentage drop of 13.1%; however, the average price of the crossover last month was higher at $30,611," the publication writes.

"In both the new and used car markets, Tesla prices have been declining for more than two years," said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. "The price cuts on new cars were driven by Tesla's desire to maintain sales growth, but that strategy stopped working last year when the automaker saw its first drop in annual sales."

Electric cars make up half of the top 10 cars on the list, with three Teslas joined by the Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Kona Electric. Other cars were the Ford Explorer hybrid, BMW 5 Series hybrid, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Jeep Gladiator.

In recent months, used electric car prices have reportedly fallen sharply. Earlier this year, used electric cars became cheaper than used gas cars. In the study, used car prices rose 1.0 percent compared to last year.

iSeeCars also compiled the brands with the largest drop in used car prices, and Tesla tops the list. Prices fell 10.1 percent compared to last year, or $3,541. Chrysler was second, with prices down 8.9 percent. Maserati, another Stellantis brand facing some challenges, saw used car prices fall 8.6 percent over the past 12 months.

Tesla's Cybertruck significantly discounted and production cut - Media19.04.25, 14:21 • 5498 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAuto
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
