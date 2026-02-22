$43.270.00
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
11:49 PM • 14943 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
February 21, 10:51 PM
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

On Lake Baikal, a minibus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice. Seven foreigners and the driver died, one passenger was rescued.

A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 people

A tragic incident occurred on Lake Baikal in Russia, where a minibus with a group of Chinese tourists fell into an ice crack and sank to a great depth. According to official data, seven foreign citizens and a local driver became victims of the accident, unable to leave the vehicle in time. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the governor of the Irkutsk region, Igor Kobzev, only one passenger managed to escape by jumping out of the bus before it completely went underwater. Rescuers used underwater cameras to find the bodies of the dead in the area of Cape Khoboy, where the ice thickness was insufficient for vehicle movement. The tragedy occurred in an area where driving on ice is officially prohibited, but the driver disregarded safety rules for a faster route.

Criminal investigation and political consequences

The regional prosecutor's office has already opened a criminal case on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements and due to negligence. It has been preliminarily established that the tour was organized by an unregistered operator who carried out illegal transportation of foreigners.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Davrov expressed condolences to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, expressing hope that this incident would not harm the active development of visa-free tourism between the two countries, which has significantly increased in recent years.

Tragedy in Nepal: Wedding guest bus plunges into gorge, at least 13 dead and dozens injured06.02.26, 12:01 • 4576 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Wang Yi (politician)
Associated Press
China