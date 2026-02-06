$43.140.03
Tragedy in Nepal: Wedding guest bus plunges into gorge, at least 13 dead and dozens injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In Nepal, a bus carrying wedding guests plunged into a gorge, killing at least 13 people and injuring 34. Poor roads and vehicle malfunction may have caused the accident.

Tragedy in Nepal: Wedding guest bus plunges into gorge, at least 13 dead and dozens injured

A major road accident involving a bus carrying wedding ceremony participants occurred in the western region of Nepal. On Friday, local police confirmed the death of at least 13 people, with another 34 injured to varying degrees of severity. The tragedy happened on a narrow mountain road section, considered one of the most dangerous in the country. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred near the village of Budhagaun, located 500 kilometers west of Kathmandu. The bus, filled with guests, was returning from a wedding to the groom's native village when the driver lost control on a steep slope. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged approximately 200 meters down the slope before coming to a stop on a flat piece of land.

At least 13 children killed in South Africa school bus crash19.01.26, 21:49 • 3766 views

Soon after the incident, rescuers and local residents arrived at the scene and began to pull the bodies of the dead and injured from the mangled wreckage. All the injured were promptly taken to hospitals in the Baitadi district. By a stroke of luck, the newlyweds were in another car traveling ahead, so they were unharmed.

Road conditions as a risk factor in the Himalayas

Currently, law enforcement agencies are investigating to establish the exact causes of the disaster. Although versions of technical malfunction or driver error are being checked, experts emphasize the general problem of Nepal's transport system. Most accidents in this Himalayan country are caused by the critical condition of roads and the use of outdated vehicles that do not undergo proper technical inspection.

Nepal's mountain roads are known for their complexity: they are extremely narrow, often lack protective barriers, and suffer from landslides. Police note that in recent years, the number of fatalities in this area has only increased, despite government attempts to modernize infrastructure in the most remote areas.

Bus with pilgrims crashes in Brazil: 15 dead, including children04.02.26, 00:33 • 4260 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Technology
Road traffic accident
Marriage
Associated Press
Nepal