Bus with pilgrims crashes in Brazil: 15 dead, including children

At least 15 people have died in a major road accident in northeastern Brazil, where a bus carrying pilgrims overturned. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning in the state of Alagoas, when the vehicle, carrying about 60 passengers, veered off the highway on a steep section of the road. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data from law enforcement, the driver lost control on a curved section of the highway in the San José da Tapera area, after which the bus overturned several times. Three children were identified among the dead. The rescue operation involved helicopters, which transported the most seriously injured patients to hospitals. One of the victims is a nine-year-old child with a serious head injury.

The loss is huge. They were all my friends... I woke up today to the sad news and am heading to the crash site to see what we can do. — said the mayor of Coité do Noia, Bueno Higino Filho.

Route details and declaration of mourning

The passengers were returning from the religious festival of Our Lady of Candeias, which took place in the state of Ceará. The bus was part of a convoy that transported hundreds of people along a 563-kilometer route. The accident occurred on the last stretch of the journey, as the pilgrims were returning home.

I express my solidarity with family members and friends at this moment of such great pain. — wrote the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, declaring three days of mourning in the region.

An official investigation is currently underway to establish the exact causes of the technical malfunction or human factor that led to the tragedy.

