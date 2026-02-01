Bus crashes in Turkey: nine dead

In the province of Antalya, southern Turkey, an intercity bus veered off the road and overturned. Nine people died and 21 others were injured in the accident. This was reported by Associated Press, according to UNN.

An intercity bus veered off the road in Turkey's southern Antalya province on Sunday, killing nine people, a senior official said. Images on state broadcaster TRT showed the vehicle lying on its side on the shoulder of a highway in Dosemealti, a district northwest of Antalya city center. - the publication writes.

Antalya has been experiencing heavy rains in recent days. According to provincial governor Hulusi Sahin, the road surface was wet and there was fog in the area of the accident.

The ground was wet, and there was also fog in the area. This is not a place for speeding, but it seems the bus was going too fast. - Sahin stated.

On the same day, in Burdur province, about 65 kilometers north of Dosemealti, seven more people died in a head-on collision.

Commenting on the events, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya spoke about problems with "traffic culture." According to him, 6,351 people died on the country's roads in 2024.

