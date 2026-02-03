$42.970.16
Freight train with diesel derailed in Poland: frosts are named as the probable cause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

In Poland, a freight train carrying diesel fuel derailed overnight. The probable cause was severe frosts and a breakdown of the contact network.

Freight train with diesel derailed in Poland: frosts are named as the probable cause

A freight train carrying diesel fuel derailed in Poland overnight, likely due to severe frosts and a broken overhead line, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Wiesław Szczepański, writes UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

A freight train from Szczecin to Chełm (railway line No. 12) derailed overnight near Jaroszowa Wola in Piaseczno County, Masovian Voivodeship, Poland.

Six of the 35 wagons derailed. The train was carrying diesel fuel.

Twenty-four fire brigades, police, and railway security guards are working at the scene.

The wagons rolled down the embankment and are lying on their sides, off the tracks. There are no visible leaks, but it is necessary to determine whether the tank bodies are damaged at the point of contact where the wagon is lying on the ground, said Łukasz Darmophalski, spokesman for the local commander of the State Fire Service of Poland in Piaseczno, to RMF FM.

Currently, the fire service is assessing the extent of damage to the wagons. The electric traction has been disconnected. There is no confirmation of leaks from the tanks, Darmophalski confirmed.

Railway crews are now preparing to remove part of the train, secure new tanks, and dispatch the train with a crane, he added.

As stated, no one was injured.

Damage to the traction line caused by low temperatures is the most likely cause of the night railway accident in Masovia, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Wiesław Szczepański.

"The actual cause will be investigated by the State Commission for the Investigation of Railway Accidents. (...) At the moment, we do not assume external causes," he added. He said that representatives of special services are also working at the scene.

