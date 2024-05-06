A train to Slovakia was canceled part of the way due to a breakdown, a number of trains from Poland were delayed due to bad weather
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the breakdown of rolling stock, train No. 961 Mukachevo - Kosice has been canceled today on the Mukachevo - Chop section, and earlier trains in the Warsaw direction were delayed due to bad weather.
A train from Mukachevo to Kosice was canceled on the section from Mukachevo to Chop due to a breakdown of Slovak railways' rolling stock, and earlier trains of the Warsaw direction were delayed due to bad weather, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, UNN writes.
Details
"Due to a breakdown in the rolling stock of the Slovak railways, train No. 961 Mukachevo-Kosice will be canceled today on the Mukachevo-Chop section," UZ said on social media.
Passengers who planned to board train #961 in Mukachevo were asked to use train #345 Chernivtsi - Uzhhorod to get to Chop station.
"After arriving at the Chop station at 16:28 and passing through border and customs control, passengers will be able to board train No. 961 to Kosice station," the company said.
Addendum
Earlier today, UZ reported that due to a power outage at the border section as a result of unfavorable weather conditions and the transition to a backup power supply with the use of backup traction, trains in the Warsaw direction were delayed:
- 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw-Wschodnia +4:25
- 67/68 Warsaw-Wkhodnia - Kyiv +3:15
- 20/19 Chelm - Kyiv +3:15
