A train to Slovakia was canceled part of the way due to a breakdown, a number of trains from Poland were delayed due to bad weather

A train from Mukachevo to Kosice was canceled on the section from Mukachevo to Chop due to a breakdown of Slovak railways' rolling stock, and earlier trains of the Warsaw direction were delayed due to bad weather, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, UNN writes.

"Due to a breakdown in the rolling stock of the Slovak railways, train No. 961 Mukachevo-Kosice will be canceled today on the Mukachevo-Chop section," UZ said on social media.

Passengers who planned to board train #961 in Mukachevo were asked to use train #345 Chernivtsi - Uzhhorod to get to Chop station.

"After arriving at the Chop station at 16:28 and passing through border and customs control, passengers will be able to board train No. 961 to Kosice station," the company said.

Earlier today, UZ reported that due to a power outage at the border section as a result of unfavorable weather conditions and the transition to a backup power supply with the use of backup traction, trains in the Warsaw direction were delayed:

67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw-Wschodnia +4:25

67/68 Warsaw-Wkhodnia - Kyiv +3:15

20/19 Chelm - Kyiv +3:15

