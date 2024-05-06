In four months, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported a record amount of cargo since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported a record amount of cargo for export since the full-scale invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by UZ.

Details

It is noted that in January-April 2024, 30.4 million tons of cargo were transported by rail in export traffic. The company adds that this is 48.8% more than in the same period last year.

In 2024, our priorities include increasing the volume of cargo transportation, including exports, which are extremely important for the country's economy. Despite the fact that the enemy has intensified its attacks on the railway infrastructure, we have a record number of freight transported in this direction over the past 4 months ," said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia .

Addendum

Among the main cargoes exported by rail in 2024:

grain - 12.9 million tons;

iron and manganese ore - 12.5 million tons;

ferrous metals - 1.6 million tons;

construction materials - 867 thousand tons.

In total, 59.9 million tons of cargo were transported in January-April 2024, which is 28.7% more than in the same period last year.

Recall

During this marketing year, Ukraine exported almost 34.5 million tons of grain crops, with 4.9 million tons exported in March alone, indicating a steady export movement facilitated by the ports of Odesa.