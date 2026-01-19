$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 9000 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 12511 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 14998 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 16540 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 19534 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15204 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 34416 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 33737 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18240 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
At least 13 children killed in South Africa school bus crash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

In South Africa, a collision between a school minibus and a truck resulted in the deaths of at least 13 children. The accident occurred in Gauteng province when the minibus attempted to overtake other vehicles.

At least 13 children killed in South Africa school bus crash

A truck and a school minibus collided in South Africa's Gauteng province on Monday, killing at least 13 children. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, at least 11 schoolchildren died at the scene of the accident, and two more died from their injuries in the hospital.

According to authorities, a private minibus was transporting students to various primary and secondary schools in southwestern Johannesburg. The accident occurred around 7:00 AM.

Witnesses reported that the minibus with children tried to overtake stationary vehicles and collided head-on with a truck. Police said the circumstances of the accident are being investigated, and the truck driver will be questioned.

Gauteng Provincial Education Minister Matome Chiloane told reporters that the school bus driver would also be investigated for possible dangerous driving.

Gauteng emergency services transported five injured people to Sebokeng Hospital and two more to Kopanong Hospital for further treatment. The minibus driver also sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

In Nigeria, armed attackers kidnapped over 170 worshippers from two churches19.01.26, 21:35 • 484 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Associated Press
South Africa