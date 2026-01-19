At least 13 children killed in South Africa school bus crash

A truck and a school minibus collided in South Africa's Gauteng province on Monday, killing at least 13 children. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, at least 11 schoolchildren died at the scene of the accident, and two more died from their injuries in the hospital.

According to authorities, a private minibus was transporting students to various primary and secondary schools in southwestern Johannesburg. The accident occurred around 7:00 AM.

Witnesses reported that the minibus with children tried to overtake stationary vehicles and collided head-on with a truck. Police said the circumstances of the accident are being investigated, and the truck driver will be questioned.

Gauteng Provincial Education Minister Matome Chiloane told reporters that the school bus driver would also be investigated for possible dangerous driving.

Gauteng emergency services transported five injured people to Sebokeng Hospital and two more to Kopanong Hospital for further treatment. The minibus driver also sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

In Nigeria, armed attackers kidnapped over 170 worshippers from two churches