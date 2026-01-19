In Nigeria, armed attackers kidnapped over 170 worshippers from two churches

$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 8678 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 12367 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 14854 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 16441 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 19442 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15186 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 34320 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 33676 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18231 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 26886 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 19969 views
EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - MediaJanuary 19, 01:12 PM • 6552 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 11555 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhoto03:48 PM • 8488 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 19442 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 34320 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 33676 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 50803 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 72498 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 11651 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 29407 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 25350 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 30711 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 42945 views
In Nigeria, armed attackers kidnapped over 170 worshippers from two churches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

In Nigeria, armed bandits kidnapped 172 worshippers from two churches in Kaduna State. 163 people remain in captivity, nine managed to escape.

In Nigeria, armed attackers kidnapped over 170 worshippers from two churches

Armed bandits kidnapped over 170 worshippers from two churches in Kaduna State, Nigeria. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing the Daily Trust newspaper, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the north of the country, Joseph John Hayab, confirmed the attack, noting that 172 people were kidnapped. Nine of them later managed to escape, while 163 people remain in captivity, writes the Abuja-based publication.

These kidnappings highlight the growing pressure on Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to end mass abductions. The issue gained international attention in November when US President Donald Trump threatened possible military action if Nigeria did not stop attacks by Islamist militants.

- the publication emphasizes.

Last month, the US struck Islamic State targets as part of security and intelligence cooperation with the Nigerian government, and also transferred critical military equipment to the country.

Trump also listed Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, citing concerns about the safety of Christians in the country. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, an ally of Trump, called on Congress to recognize Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu rejected Trump's claims of religious intolerance in the country.

Nine soldiers killed in Nigeria after mine blast and ambush06.01.26, 01:01 • 3544 views

Olga Rozgon

