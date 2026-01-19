In Nigeria, armed attackers kidnapped over 170 worshippers from two churches

Armed bandits kidnapped over 170 worshippers from two churches in Kaduna State, Nigeria. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing the Daily Trust newspaper, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the north of the country, Joseph John Hayab, confirmed the attack, noting that 172 people were kidnapped. Nine of them later managed to escape, while 163 people remain in captivity, writes the Abuja-based publication.

These kidnappings highlight the growing pressure on Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to end mass abductions. The issue gained international attention in November when US President Donald Trump threatened possible military action if Nigeria did not stop attacks by Islamist militants. - the publication emphasizes.

Last month, the US struck Islamic State targets as part of security and intelligence cooperation with the Nigerian government, and also transferred critical military equipment to the country.

Trump also listed Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, citing concerns about the safety of Christians in the country. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, an ally of Trump, called on Congress to recognize Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu rejected Trump's claims of religious intolerance in the country.

Nine soldiers killed in Nigeria after mine blast and ambush