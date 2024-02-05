ukenru
The Netherlands will give Ukraine 6 more F-16 fighters than planned

The Netherlands will give Ukraine 6 more F-16 fighters than planned

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26325 views

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighters instead of the previously planned 18. The country's Defense Minister announced the preparation of 6 additional aircraft.

The Netherlands plans to prepare six additional F-16 fighters for Ukraine. Thus, the country will transfer 24 F-16 aircraft, said the Minister of Defense of the country Kaysa Ollongren, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Defense will prepare 6 more F-16 fighters for delivery to Ukraine. This will bring the total number of fighter jets to 24

- Ollongren wrote on the social network X.

She noted that Ukraine's air superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression.

According to the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
