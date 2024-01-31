FSB agent who helped Russians prepare a route to enter Sumy region detained

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

FSB agent who helped Russians prepare a route to enter Sumy region detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent in Sumy region who was reconnoitering the positions of the Ukrainian military and preparing routes for Russian subversive groups to enter Ukraine.

Law enforcers detained an FSB agent who was reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces in Sumy region and preparing a breakthrough of Russian sabotage groups into Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

Details 

As noted, the FSB agent tried to identify the locations of the largest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the defense of the border areas of Sumy region.

To gather intelligence, the man went around the area and secretly recorded the positions of Ukrainian troops under the guise of talking on the phone.

Another task of the FSB agent was to create his own network of informants for enhanced intelligence in Sumy region.

According to the available data, the occupiers hoped to use the information from the agent to carry out targeted missile and artillery strikes on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to prepare routes for the breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to the border of Sumy region

- the SBU said in a statement.

The law enforcers detained the offender while performing a reconnaissance task.

This allowed to disrupt the enemy's plans and protect the temporary bases of Ukrainian defenders from possible enemy air attacks, the SBU said. 

Supplement

According to the investigation, the detainee was a 54-year-old resident of Sumy, who was remotely recruited by the Russian special service in August 2023. He came to the attention of the FSB because he posted pro-Kremlin comments on his Odnoklassniki page.

After being recruited, the agent communicated with his Russian supervisor through an anonymous chat in a messenger.  For the completed tasks, the occupiers sent their accomplice a monetary reward, which was received through cryptocurrency payments.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Addendum 

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that on the northern border with Russia, border guards recorded attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine. The most active area for the enemy subversive reconnaissance group is currently Sumy region. 

In his turn, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Nayev, stated that  Ukraine has created counter-sabotage reservesthat are expected to arrive at the state border within minutes to eliminate suspected Russian sabotage groups. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
serhii-naievSergiy Nayev
sumySums

