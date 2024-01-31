FSB agent who helped Russians prepare a route to enter Sumy region detained

Law enforcers detained an FSB agent who was reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces in Sumy region and preparing a breakthrough of Russian sabotage groups into Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

As noted, the FSB agent tried to identify the locations of the largest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the defense of the border areas of Sumy region.

To gather intelligence, the man went around the area and secretly recorded the positions of Ukrainian troops under the guise of talking on the phone.

Another task of the FSB agent was to create his own network of informants for enhanced intelligence in Sumy region.

According to the available data, the occupiers hoped to use the information from the agent to carry out targeted missile and artillery strikes on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to prepare routes for the breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to the border of Sumy region - the SBU said in a statement.

The law enforcers detained the offender while performing a reconnaissance task.

This allowed to disrupt the enemy's plans and protect the temporary bases of Ukrainian defenders from possible enemy air attacks, the SBU said.

Supplement

According to the investigation, the detainee was a 54-year-old resident of Sumy, who was remotely recruited by the Russian special service in August 2023. He came to the attention of the FSB because he posted pro-Kremlin comments on his Odnoklassniki page.

After being recruited, the agent communicated with his Russian supervisor through an anonymous chat in a messenger. For the completed tasks, the occupiers sent their accomplice a monetary reward, which was received through cryptocurrency payments.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Addendum

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that on the northern border with Russia, border guards recorded attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine. The most active area for the enemy subversive reconnaissance group is currently Sumy region.

In his turn, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Nayev, stated that Ukraine has created counter-sabotage reservesthat are expected to arrive at the state border within minutes to eliminate suspected Russian sabotage groups.