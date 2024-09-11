“Shouldn't there be responsibility for this?” - Zelensky on Brazil's possible circumvention of the law for Putin's presence at the G20 summit

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
“Shouldn't there be responsibility for this?” - Zelensky on Brazil's possible circumvention of the law for Putin's presence at the G20 summit

“Shouldn't there be responsibility for this?” - Zelensky on Brazil's possible circumvention of the law for Putin's presence at the G20 summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16658 views

President Zelenskiy said that Brazil would have to bend the law to accommodate Putin's presence at the G20 summit. He emphasized the need for accountability for ignoring the Rome Statute.

Commenting on possible plans by the Brazilian authorities to invite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Brazil would have to bend the law and ignore the Rome Statute to do so. Zelensky said this during a speech at the United for Justice conference. Accountability for the Attacks against Civilian Objects, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There are countries where the Rome Statute is in force. There are countries that have not ratified the Rome Statute, and these are global players. The G20 summit will take place in a few months. This is a very serious event. We have heard signals from the Brazilian authorities that they planned to invite Putin, but for this to happen, they will have to circumvent the law, the right to destroy and ignore the Rome Statute again. Shouldn't they be held accountable for this?

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that justice does not arise by itself. Laws are effective when people act.

Context

In September 2023, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not be arrested in Brazilif he attended the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro in 2024.

Subsequently, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that the Brazilian judiciary will decide whether Putin will be arrested if he attends the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

In April of this year, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported that the Brazilian government was trying to organize Putin's visit to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Commenting on Mongolia's refusal to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) , Kareem Khan, said that in such cases, the Rome Statute provides for a special procedure: a general meeting of all member states is held to make a decision.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

