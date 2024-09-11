Commenting on possible plans by the Brazilian authorities to invite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Brazil would have to bend the law and ignore the Rome Statute to do so. Zelensky said this during a speech at the United for Justice conference. Accountability for the Attacks against Civilian Objects, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There are countries where the Rome Statute is in force. There are countries that have not ratified the Rome Statute, and these are global players. The G20 summit will take place in a few months. This is a very serious event. We have heard signals from the Brazilian authorities that they planned to invite Putin, but for this to happen, they will have to circumvent the law, the right to destroy and ignore the Rome Statute again. Shouldn't they be held accountable for this? - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that justice does not arise by itself. Laws are effective when people act.

Context

In September 2023, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not be arrested in Brazilif he attended the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro in 2024.

Subsequently, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that the Brazilian judiciary will decide whether Putin will be arrested if he attends the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

In April of this year, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported that the Brazilian government was trying to organize Putin's visit to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Commenting on Mongolia's refusal to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) , Kareem Khan, said that in such cases, the Rome Statute provides for a special procedure: a general meeting of all member states is held to make a decision.