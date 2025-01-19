APC overturned at military equipment exhibition in Czech Republic: there are dead

Today, an armored personnel carrier overturned near the Czech Republic's Horní Dvortsy, near the former village of Svatomyriv, during a demonstration of historical military equipment, UNN reports.

Details

The police are investigating the tragedy that occurred near Horni Dvortsy, in the area of the former village of Svatomyriv. During a demonstration of historical military equipment, a military vehicle overturned, injuring several people. Unfortunately, two people died on the spot.

Recall

Six people were killed in an explosion at a restaurant in the city of Most in northwestern Czech Republic.