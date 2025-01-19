APC overturned at military equipment exhibition in Czech Republic: there are dead
Kyiv • UNN
An armored personnel carrier overturned during a demonstration of historic military equipment near Horní Dvortsy in the Czech Republic. The incident killed two people and injured several others.
Today, an armored personnel carrier overturned near the Czech Republic's Horní Dvortsy, near the former village of Svatomyriv, during a demonstration of historical military equipment, UNN reports.
Details
The police are investigating the tragedy that occurred near Horni Dvortsy, in the area of the former village of Svatomyriv. During a demonstration of historical military equipment, a military vehicle overturned, injuring several people. Unfortunately, two people died on the spot.
Recall
Six people were killed in an explosion at a restaurant in the city of Most in northwestern Czech Republic.