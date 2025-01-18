ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Unprecedented security measures at Trump's inauguration in Washington: what we know

Kyiv  •  UNN

A large-scale security operation has been launched in Washington ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. Thousands of troops, snipers, and threat detectors are protecting the ceremony with the participation of world leaders.

Before Donald Trump's inauguration, snipers have been deployed in Washington, D.C., explosives and radiation detectors have been installed, and thousands of military and police officers are providing security. The city center is blocked off, and every guest is subjected to rigorous checks.

UNN tells who will be working to ensure security during one of the biggest events of the year.

New challenges for the Secret Service

The US Secret Service, which is traditionally responsible for the security of the president and key state events, is under increasing pressure. The assassination attempts on Trump's life over the past year have exposed serious shortcomings in its work. In the summer of 2024, only a lucky break and the professionalism of individual agents saved the president. However, the explosion at Trump's hotel in early January, carried out with the help of cyber car technology, called into question the ability of the service to respond quickly to new threats.

This time, the Secret Service is coordinating its actions with other agencies - the FBI, the National Guard, the police and intelligence agencies.

Key protection tasks include:

 - The military will patrol the city, regulate traffic and ensure order on the streets.

 - Dozens of streets are blocked and the inauguration area is turned into a closed zone.

 - Sniper positions, radiation detectors and equipment for detecting explosive devices have been installed.

 - The FBI monitors the online space to prevent possible cyber threats.

- All those arriving at the ceremony are subject to a strict screening similar to airline checks. No backpacks, umbrellas, food or strollers are allowed.

According to Matt McCool, a Secret Service agent, this is "the most comprehensive security operation in decades.

The presence of world leaders is a risk of terrorist attacks

Trump has decided to resume the tradition of inviting foreign guests to the inauguration, which requires additional security measures, as international events of this level increase the risk of terrorist attacks or provocations.

Former President Joe Biden will also attend, despite the fact that four years ago Trump did not appear at his inauguration.

The shadow of the Capitol storming

The events of January 6, 2021, when Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, remain a painful wound in the country's history.

A spokesman for the Secret Service said that their goal was to guarantee the safety of all those present, but also to make sure that no extremist groups disrupted public order.

The FBI's role in the preparation

The FBI has established operational headquarters to assess threats and develop response scenarios. According to Dave Sundberg, deputy director of the Washington office, there is currently no reliable data on specific threats, but preventive measures are being taken to the highest standards.

What does this inauguration mean for law enforcement agencies?

The January 20 ceremony is not just the official start of a new presidency. It is a test of the ability of US law enforcement agencies to work under high tension.

Where and when to watch the inauguration?

Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20, and the event will be broadcast by leading American television channels and official platforms.

The ceremony will begin at 12:00 Eastern Time (7:00 PM in Kyiv). You can watch it:

 • On the CNBC Television YouTube channel via this link.

 • In Ukrainian, the broadcast will be available on the Voice of America YouTube channel from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM Kyiv time.

 On the official White House website.

Yulia Havryliuk

