TikTok will spend $50 ,000 on an inauguration party honoring influencers who helped Donald Trump spread his campaign message, according to a party organizer, and it is scheduled for Sunday, the deadline for the company to separate from its Chinese owner or be banned from the United States, Politico reports, UNN writes.

CEO Shou Ji Chu is expected to attend.

Also, in a sign of Trump's close ties to the company, CEO Shou Ji Chu is said to attend Trump's inauguration.

The party, officially titled the Power 30 Awards, will be held at Sax Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Washington, D.C., said C.J. Pearson, an event organizer and co-chair of the Republican National Committee's Youth Advisory Council. The event will also feature Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruzewitz, who will deliver the keynote address; conservative influencers such as Bryce Hall and Rogan O'Handley (DC Draino); and a performance by Waka Flocka Flame.

While TikTok is the main sponsor of Sunday's event, with sponsorship packages ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, other sponsors include Kalshi, which recently appointed Donald Trump Jr. as its strategic advisor, and the American Conservation Coalition.

The party comes as the US president-elect vowed to "save" TikTok after Congress voted in April to force its sale, and Washington politicians are trying to deal with the possible fallout. TikTok is also challenging the law in the Supreme Court.

The new White House press secretary, Caroline Leavitt, told Politico: "President Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to save Tik Tok, and there's no better deal maker than Donald Trump.

TikTok is among the tech companies with new influence that are sponsoring or hosting parties for the new Trump administration.

David Sachs, the Trump-appointed czar of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, will host a gala Crypto Ball on Friday to mark the expected regulation of cryptocurrencies under the second Trump administration.