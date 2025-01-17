TikTok to sponsor Trump's inauguration party - Politico

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 113809 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 108873 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 116874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 118890 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 145146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106194 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 145180 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103998 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113613 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117065 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

TikTok to sponsor Trump's inauguration party - Politico

TikTok to sponsor Trump's inauguration party - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26503 views

TikTok is organizing a Power 30 Awards party for influencers who supported Trump during the election. The event will take place on the last day of the deadline for the company to separate from its Chinese owner.

TikTok will spend $50 ,000 on an inauguration party honoring influencers who helped Donald Trump spread his campaign message, according to a party organizer, and it is scheduled for Sunday, the deadline for the company to separate from its Chinese owner or be banned from the United States, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

CEO Shou Ji Chu is expected to attend.

Biden won't ban TikTok, leaving fate of app to Trump - AP17.01.25, 12:21 • 26939 views

Also, in a sign of Trump's close ties to the company, CEO Shou Ji Chu is said to attend Trump's inauguration.

The party, officially titled the Power 30 Awards, will be held at Sax Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Washington, D.C., said C.J. Pearson, an event organizer and co-chair of the Republican National Committee's Youth Advisory Council. The event will also feature Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruzewitz, who will deliver the keynote address; conservative influencers such as Bryce Hall and Rogan O'Handley (DC Draino); and a performance by Waka Flocka Flame.

While TikTok is the main sponsor of Sunday's event, with sponsorship packages ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, other sponsors include Kalshi, which recently appointed Donald Trump Jr. as its strategic advisor, and the American Conservation Coalition.

The party comes as the US president-elect vowed to "save" TikTok after Congress voted in April to force its sale, and Washington politicians are trying to deal with the possible fallout. TikTok is also challenging the law in the Supreme Court.

The new White House press secretary, Caroline Leavitt, told Politico: "President Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to save Tik Tok, and there's no better deal maker than Donald Trump.

Addendum

TikTok is among the tech companies with new influence that are sponsoring or hosting parties for the new Trump administration.

David Sachs, the Trump-appointed czar of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, will host a gala Crypto Ball on Friday to mark the expected regulation of cryptocurrencies under the second Trump administration.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
tiktokTikTok
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

