Man injured by explosive device in Kharkiv region

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102761 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103063 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135726 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104607 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138326 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103862 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123112 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118277 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55956 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60067 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102761 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135726 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138326 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169392 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158981 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38737 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118277 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123112 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141280 views
Man injured by explosive device in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44693 views

In the village of Basove, Zolochiv community, a man born in 1955 was injured in an explosion when he rode his bicycle on a dangerous object. The victim received an injury to his right shin and was hospitalized.

On January 19, in the village of Basove, Zolochiv community, Kharkiv region, a man was injured by an explosive device. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Today, in the village of Basove, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, a man born in 1955 was injured when he hit an unknown explosive object on his bicycle,

- the statement said.

He sustained an injury to his right shin. The victim was hospitalized in a medical facility.

All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Recall

In 2024, 255,000 hectares of territory were demined in Ukraine , but another 1-1.5 million hectares need to be demined. There are 59 demining groups working on demining, and another 60 are being accredited.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

