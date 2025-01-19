Man injured by explosive device in Kharkiv region

On January 19, in the village of Basove, Zolochiv community, Kharkiv region, a man was injured by an explosive device. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Today, in the village of Basove, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, a man born in 1955 was injured when he hit an unknown explosive object on his bicycle, - the statement said.

He sustained an injury to his right shin. The victim was hospitalized in a medical facility.

All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Recall

In 2024, 255,000 hectares of territory were demined in Ukraine , but another 1-1.5 million hectares need to be demined. There are 59 demining groups working on demining, and another 60 are being accredited.