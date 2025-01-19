ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump promises to unblock TikTok and wants the US to own 50% of the company

Trump promises to unblock TikTok and wants the US to own 50% of the company

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39380 views

Donald Trump promises to postpone the blocking of TikTok after taking office. He proposes to transfer 50% of the company's ownership to the United States to continue its operations.

After taking office on January 20, US President-elect Donald Trump promised to postpone the blocking of the Chinese platform TikTok and advocated for the United States to acquire 50% of the company's ownership. He wrote about this on his social network TruthSocial, UNN reports.

Details

Trump promises to issue a decree on Monday, after his inauguration, to extend the period after which the law that caused the blocking of TikTok should come into effect "so that we can reach a deal that protects our national security.

The decree will also confirm that no company that helped keep TikTok from being blocked before my decree will be held accountable,

- said the president-elect.

He also explained how he sees a potential solution for the platform to continue its operations in the United States.

I would like the US to have a 50% stake in the joint company. This way we will save TikTok, ensure that it is in good hands, and allow it to develop. Without the US consent, there will be no Tik Tok. With our consent, it will be worth hundreds of billions, maybe trillions of dollars. So my initial idea is a joint company of the current owners and/or new ones, with the US getting 50%,

- Trump said.

Recall

Users in the United States have lost access to TikTok due to a federal ban on the service. Trump is ready to give the company an additional 90 days to sell the platform.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

