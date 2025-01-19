Trump promises to unblock TikTok and wants the US to own 50% of the company

After taking office on January 20, US President-elect Donald Trump promised to postpone the blocking of the Chinese platform TikTok and advocated for the United States to acquire 50% of the company's ownership. He wrote about this on his social network TruthSocial, UNN reports.

Trump promises to issue a decree on Monday, after his inauguration, to extend the period after which the law that caused the blocking of TikTok should come into effect "so that we can reach a deal that protects our national security.

The decree will also confirm that no company that helped keep TikTok from being blocked before my decree will be held accountable, - said the president-elect.

He also explained how he sees a potential solution for the platform to continue its operations in the United States.

I would like the US to have a 50% stake in the joint company. This way we will save TikTok, ensure that it is in good hands, and allow it to develop. Without the US consent, there will be no Tik Tok. With our consent, it will be worth hundreds of billions, maybe trillions of dollars. So my initial idea is a joint company of the current owners and/or new ones, with the US getting 50%, - Trump said.



Users in the United States have lost access to TikTok due to a federal ban on the service. Trump is ready to give the company an additional 90 days to sell the platform.

