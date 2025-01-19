Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 118117 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 110933 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 118928 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 120728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 148650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106757 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 147790 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104038 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113646 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104188 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130880 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 101626 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107075 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104521 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 118118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 148650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 147790 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 177643 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167124 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104521 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107075 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130880 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127451 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145226 views
Actual
Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok

Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85194 views

The newly elected US president plans to sign over 100 executive orders after taking office. Among the priorities are mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, a visit to Los Angeles, and a possible postponement of the TikTok ban.

The newly elected US President Donald Trump said he plans to sign a "record" number of executive orders after taking office. He also noted that mass deportations and a trip to Los Angeles to assess the damage from wildfires will be key items on the agenda in the first week of his presidency. Writes UNN referring to NBS News.

Trump said that the mass deportation of illegal immigrants will be one of his top priorities. He did not specify dates or locations for the start of these measures, but said they would begin in the near future.

This will start very early, very quickly. I can't say what cities, because the situation is changing. And I don't think we want to say what city. You'll see it with your own eyes. We have to get the criminals out of our country. And I think you'll agree with that. I don't know how you can't agree with that

- he said.

Trump administration prepares large-scale deportation of illegal immigrants in Chicago - WSJ01.25.18, 04:24 • 41395 views

Trump said he has not yet determined the exact number of executive orders he will sign after taking office, but expects it to be "record-breaking". When asked if it would be more than 100, he replied: "Well, at least in that range".

"We have a record number of documents that I will sign immediately after the inaugural address," Trump emphasized.

As for TikTok, the ban on the popular video app will take effect on Sunday after the Supreme Court approved a bipartisan law that requires the Beijing-based parent company ByteDance to sell the app to a buyer unaffiliated with China.

The Biden administration has stated that it will not implement this ban, leaving its implementation to the discretion of Donald Trump, who will take office the next day.

TikTok is no longer available in the US: what is happening to the popular app01.25.19, 06:36 • 34579 views

In a comment to NBC News, Trump noted that he is considering postponing the ban for 90 days.

I think that's certainly an option that we'll look at. A 90-day extension is probably what will be done, because that's appropriate. You know, that's appropriate. We have to look at this very carefully. This is a very big situation. If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday

- he said.

Trump also said he plans to visit Los Angeles next week to assess the impact of the wildfires. He noted that his team will analyze the situation from various "angles" and added that measures to redirect water from the north to the lower regions of California will be considered.

Large-scale fires in Los Angeles claim 25 lives01.25.15, 10:10 • 26988 views

According to him, the trip will "likely" take place at the end of the week.

"I was going to go, actually, yesterday, but I thought it would be better if I went as president. I think that would be more appropriate," he added.

He said he has not yet spoken with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

On Saturday, the Israeli government approved a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza will be released in exchange for 1,904 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Israel announces truce in Gaza Strip01.25.19, 11:28 • 32982 views

When asked by NBC News about confidence in the implementation of the agreement, Trump replied: "Well, we'll find out very soon, and better hope it does".

He also said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Just keep doing what you have to do. You have to - it has to end. We want it to end, but just keep doing what has to be done"

Trump said he plans to meet with Netanyahu "quite soon", but did not disclose any details about this meeting.

He also noted that his administration will monitor compliance with the ceasefire, emphasizing that this will be handled by an "effective government".

The newly elected president stressed that the United States must immediately regain the world's respect and will work on it:

"Respect. The United States must regain respect, and it must be done quickly. Respect is the main word I use," he said. "If they respect us, it will last. If they don't respect us, all hell will break loose".

Remind

Before the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, snipers were deployed, explosives and radiation detectors were installed, and security was provided by thousands of military and police personnel. The city center is blocked, and each guest undergoes strict checks.

UNN reported who will work on creating security during one of the major events of the year.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
gavin-newsomGavin Newsom
israelIsrael
tiktokTikTok
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising