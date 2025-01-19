Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok

The newly elected US President Donald Trump said he plans to sign a "record" number of executive orders after taking office. He also noted that mass deportations and a trip to Los Angeles to assess the damage from wildfires will be key items on the agenda in the first week of his presidency. Writes UNN referring to NBS News.

Trump said that the mass deportation of illegal immigrants will be one of his top priorities. He did not specify dates or locations for the start of these measures, but said they would begin in the near future.

This will start very early, very quickly. I can't say what cities, because the situation is changing. And I don't think we want to say what city. You'll see it with your own eyes. We have to get the criminals out of our country. And I think you'll agree with that. I don't know how you can't agree with that - he said.

Trump said he has not yet determined the exact number of executive orders he will sign after taking office, but expects it to be "record-breaking". When asked if it would be more than 100, he replied: "Well, at least in that range".

"We have a record number of documents that I will sign immediately after the inaugural address," Trump emphasized.

As for TikTok, the ban on the popular video app will take effect on Sunday after the Supreme Court approved a bipartisan law that requires the Beijing-based parent company ByteDance to sell the app to a buyer unaffiliated with China.

The Biden administration has stated that it will not implement this ban, leaving its implementation to the discretion of Donald Trump, who will take office the next day.

In a comment to NBC News, Trump noted that he is considering postponing the ban for 90 days.

I think that's certainly an option that we'll look at. A 90-day extension is probably what will be done, because that's appropriate. You know, that's appropriate. We have to look at this very carefully. This is a very big situation. If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday - he said.

Trump also said he plans to visit Los Angeles next week to assess the impact of the wildfires. He noted that his team will analyze the situation from various "angles" and added that measures to redirect water from the north to the lower regions of California will be considered.

According to him, the trip will "likely" take place at the end of the week.

"I was going to go, actually, yesterday, but I thought it would be better if I went as president. I think that would be more appropriate," he added.

He said he has not yet spoken with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

On Saturday, the Israeli government approved a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza will be released in exchange for 1,904 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

When asked by NBC News about confidence in the implementation of the agreement, Trump replied: "Well, we'll find out very soon, and better hope it does".

He also said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Just keep doing what you have to do. You have to - it has to end. We want it to end, but just keep doing what has to be done"

Trump said he plans to meet with Netanyahu "quite soon", but did not disclose any details about this meeting.

He also noted that his administration will monitor compliance with the ceasefire, emphasizing that this will be handled by an "effective government".

The newly elected president stressed that the United States must immediately regain the world's respect and will work on it:

"Respect. The United States must regain respect, and it must be done quickly. Respect is the main word I use," he said. "If they respect us, it will last. If they don't respect us, all hell will break loose".

