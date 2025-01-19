Israel announces truce in Gaza Strip

Israel has announced that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will come into effect at 11:15 a.m. local time. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

After handing over the list of hostages to be released today, Israel announced that the ceasefire would take effect at 11:15 a.m. local time.

The start of the first phase of the truce was scheduled for 8:30 a.m., but was postponed due to Hamas' delay in handing over the list of three female hostages to be released this afternoon.

Previously

It was reported that a representative of Hamas said today, January 19, that the terrorist group had sent Israel a list of hostages it plans to release today.

In turn, an Israeli official told the public broadcaster Kan that Hamas had handed over to mediators the names of three women who are to be released today.