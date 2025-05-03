Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

US President Donald Trump published a "portrait" of himself as the Pope in the Truth Social social network. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The image, created using artificial intelligence (AI), was published a few days before the election of the new Pontiff.

Trump has long been fascinated by creating his own images using artificial intelligence. Earlier, the US president published an AI-generated video showing him relaxing in the company of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and businessman Elon Musk in an updated Gaza.

Reminder

A few days ago, US President Donald Trump said that he would like to become the new Pope. At the same time, he noted that he has no specific wishes regarding the candidacy of the new Pontiff.

Earlier, Trump stated that he would like an American to become the new Pope.

Republican Senator Graham supported Trump's idea to become the next Pope.