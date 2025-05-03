Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 20186 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 43432 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36789 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 46632 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 66360 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 80875 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46063 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51954 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80698 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148783 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
5.3m/s
35%
747 mm
Popular news

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard

May 2, 08:03 PM • 3176 views

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 2, 09:14 PM • 8986 views

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

May 2, 09:28 PM • 5564 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 27447 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3636 views
Publications

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3888 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 51610 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 60813 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 80875 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 68898 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 17948 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36789 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 20414 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 24773 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 25276 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The US President published his image as the Pope. Trump has long been fascinated by creating his own images using artificial intelligence.

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

US President Donald Trump published a "portrait" of himself as the Pope in the Truth Social social network. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The image, created using artificial intelligence (AI), was published a few days before the election of the new Pontiff.

Trump has long been fascinated by creating his own images using artificial intelligence. Earlier, the US president published an AI-generated video showing him relaxing in the company of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and businessman Elon Musk in an updated Gaza.

Reminder

A few days ago, US President Donald Trump said that he would like to become the new Pope. At the same time, he noted that he has no specific wishes regarding the candidacy of the new Pontiff.

Earlier, Trump stated that he would like an American to become the new Pope.

Republican Senator Graham supported Trump's idea to become the next Pope. 30.04.25, 14:20 • 12115 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,523.00
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,838.88