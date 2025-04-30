Republican Senator Graham supported Trump's idea to become the next Pope.

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham supported President Donald Trump's desire to become the new Pope. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

I was pleased to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of becoming the next Pope. He would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to be open-minded to this possibility! - Graham wrote.

He believes that the first combination of the Pope and the President of the United States has many advantages.

We are following the White Smoke… Trump MXXXVIII! - added Graham.

Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he himself would like to become the new Pope.

Prior to that, he stated that he would like an American to become the new Pope.

The conclave to elect the new Pope will begin on May 7, a decision that was made during a general meeting of cardinals on March 28.

Let us remind you

In February, Trump was declared "king" in the White House. This was done by himself and his administration.