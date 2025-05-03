On Monday, May 5, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in a parade in Great Britain to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the end of hostilities on the continent during the Second World War. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the British government, Ukrainian servicemen will join approximately one thousand representatives of the British armed forces, including cavalry and military bands. This should symbolize "global support for their continued struggle for freedom" in the fight against Russia.

In the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since World War II, it is fitting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are now fighting on the front lines of freedom, will be represented on Monday. - said British Defense Minister John Healey.

It is noted that in addition to Ukraine, military personnel from Australia, Canada and New Zealand will also participate in the ceremony - they will carry the flags of their states. During the parade, the flags of each Commonwealth nation will be presented.

Let us remind you

According to Politico, the leaders of Poland, Great Britain, France and Germany will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

