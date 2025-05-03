Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

$41.590.12
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it
06:30 AM • 3378 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 12043 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 23939 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 46333 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 41076 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 48113 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 67319 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 83030 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46194 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 52032 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Popular news

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

May 2, 09:28 PM • 10176 views

The US has finalized the development of new sanctions against Russia - Reuters

May 2, 09:59 PM • 4284 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

May 3, 12:59 AM • 30008 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 10986 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

06:03 AM • 3442 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

06:01 AM • 12043 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 11029 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 53483 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 62596 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 83030 views
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 19736 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 41076 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 21737 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 25897 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 26069 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3100 views

Ukrainian soldiers will join the parade in Great Britain on May 5 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. This symbolizes support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

On Monday, May 5, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in a parade in Great Britain to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the end of hostilities on the continent during the Second World War. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the British government, Ukrainian servicemen will join approximately one thousand representatives of the British armed forces, including cavalry and military bands. This should symbolize "global support for their continued struggle for freedom" in the fight against Russia.

In the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since World War II, it is fitting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are now fighting on the front lines of freedom, will be represented on Monday.

- said British Defense Minister John Healey.

It is noted that in addition to Ukraine, military personnel from Australia, Canada and New Zealand will also participate in the ceremony - they will carry the flags of their states. During the parade, the flags of each Commonwealth nation will be presented.

Let us remind you

According to Politico, the leaders of Poland, Great Britain, France and Germany will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars02.05.25, 07:58 • 17431 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
British Armed Forces
United Kingdom
Ukraine
