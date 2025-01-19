TikTok is no longer available in the US: what is happening to the popular app

In the United States, users no longer have access to the popular social network TikTok. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

The app was unavailable until the federal ban came into effect, which prohibits the use of this service in the country.

According to the information, when you try to open the application, a message appears on the screen that the service is unavailable. TikTok notes that the situation is related to the adoption of a new law. The company expresses hope for a possible resolution of the situation, but details remain unknown.

This event sparked a wave of discussions among users and experts, as TikTok is one of the most popular apps among young people and is actively used to create and distribute content.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Donald Trump said that he was ready to give the company an additional 90 days to implement the sale of TikTok.

