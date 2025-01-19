ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
TikTok is no longer available in the US: what is happening to the popular app

TikTok is no longer available in the US: what is happening to the popular app

Users in the US have lost access to TikTok due to a federal ban on the service. Trump is ready to give the company an additional 90 days to sell the platform.

In the United States, users no longer have access to the popular social network TikTok. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The app was unavailable until the federal ban came into effect, which prohibits the use of this service in the country. 

According to the information, when you try to open the application, a message appears on the screen that the service is unavailable. TikTok notes that the situation is related to the adoption of a new law. The company expresses hope for a possible resolution of the situation, but details remain unknown. 

This event sparked a wave of discussions among users and experts, as TikTok is one of the most popular apps among young people and is actively used to create and distribute content.

Recall

In a recent interview with NBC News, Donald Trump said that he was ready to give the company an additional 90 days to implement the sale of TikTok.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologiesNews from social networks
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

