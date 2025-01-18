Trump may give TikTok an additional 90 days to sell assets in the US

US President-elect Trump has extended Tiktok's ban for 90 days. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The White House commented on the threats of a possible closure of the TikTok platform in the United States, noting that these statements are just an attempt at manipulation. Administration officials emphasized that they see no reason to take such steps before the new government takes office next Monday.

According to the White House press secretary, Karin Jean-Pierre, the implementation of legal requirements concerning TikTok and other companies will fall on the shoulders of the future administration.

The threat to ban the Chinese platform in the United States comes on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling that did not overturn a law requiring TikTok's parent company Bytedance to sell its assets by Sunday or face a ban on the service. Earlier on Friday, the court issued a ruling upholding the restriction.

Donald Trump, in turn, in a recent interview with the American TV channel NBC News, said that he was ready to give the company an additional 90 days to implement the sale process.