Large-scale fires in Los Angeles claim 25 lives

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127436 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116014 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124059 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156434 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153370 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104151 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113744 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106667 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34336 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115079 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113020 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 33360 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127436 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156434 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182408 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171853 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113020 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115079 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137903 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129975 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147588 views
Large-scale fires in Los Angeles claim 25 lives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26990 views

Two large-scale fires in Los Angeles County have killed 25 people. The total area of the fire exceeds the territory of Paris, and firefighters are fighting the fire in difficult weather conditions.

At least 25 people have died in the fires in Los Angeles County in the US state of California, the county medical examiner said in an update on Tuesday, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

The Palisades Fire killed nine people and the Eaton Fire killed 16 people, the update says.

Firefighters are facing difficult conditions in the fight against wildfires in Los Angeles, with strong winds predicted.

 According to Cal Fire, the Eaton and Palisades fires are the most destructive and second most destructive wildfires, respectively, in Southern California history. The total area of the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires is about 60 square miles (155 square km), which is larger than the area of Paris.

Last week's fires were bigger and more intense than in a world without the fossil fuel pollution that is heating the planet, a UCLA analysis shows. The report makes clear that the fires would likely have occurred in a world without climate pollution, but concludes that they would have been "somewhat smaller and less intense.

Hollywood stars create funds to help victims of the Los Angeles fires13.01.25, 13:01 • 28430 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
californiaCalifornia
parisParis
los-angelesLos Angeles

