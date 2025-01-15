Large-scale fires in Los Angeles claim 25 lives

At least 25 people have died in the fires in Los Angeles County in the US state of California, the county medical examiner said in an update on Tuesday, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

The Palisades Fire killed nine people and the Eaton Fire killed 16 people, the update says.

Firefighters are facing difficult conditions in the fight against wildfires in Los Angeles, with strong winds predicted.

According to Cal Fire, the Eaton and Palisades fires are the most destructive and second most destructive wildfires, respectively, in Southern California history. The total area of the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires is about 60 square miles (155 square km), which is larger than the area of Paris.

Last week's fires were bigger and more intense than in a world without the fossil fuel pollution that is heating the planet, a UCLA analysis shows. The report makes clear that the fires would likely have occurred in a world without climate pollution, but concludes that they would have been "somewhat smaller and less intense.

