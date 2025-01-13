Hollywood stars create funds to help victims of the Los Angeles fires

Beyoncé has pledged $2.5 million to support those affected by the unprecedented wildfires raging in Los Angeles. Sharon Stone, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner canceled their current engagements to support the wildfire relief efforts and help those in need.

As the Palisades and Altadena fires continue to devastate Los Angeles communities, celebrities are coming together to donate, set up relief funds, and volunteer.

The Beyoncé Foundation has announced a $2.5 million donation to the Los Angeles fire relief effort.

Los Angeles, we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the creation of the Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund with a $2.5 million donation. The fund is intended to help families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who have lost their homes, as well as churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires. - the organization wrote on Instagram.

Paris Hilton, whose Malibu beach home was among the 5,000 structures destroyed by the Palisades Fire, announced today that she has set up an emergency fund through her nonprofit organization 11:11 Media Impact for those who have lost “their homes, cherished mementos, the communities they loved, and a sense of stability.

The media personality and entrepreneur said the fund would “support displaced families with young children.” She established the fund with an initial contribution of $100,000, and will add another $100,000 if additional funds are raised.

As a mother, I cannot imagine the pain and fear of not having a safe place for your children - she wrote on Instagram.

Sharon Stone has launched a donation drive for +COOP, a Beverly Boulevard home goods boutique that has been turned into a distribution center. The Basic Instinct star called for donations of gently used clothing for women, men and children, as well as gift cards and new hangers. She added that those in need can come to pick up blankets, shoes and clothing.

American actress Jennifer Garner, who has lived in Palisades for 25 years and whose home has not been affected by the fire that has burned over 20,000 acres since January 7, has partnered with award-winning chef Jose Andres, a nonprofit food aid organization called World Central Kitchen, whose locations throughout Los Angeles County help needy Angelenos.

Jennifer Lopez, who was scheduled to appear on The View on January 17 and a number of other television programs in the coming days, canceled her show to support wildfire relief efforts, Entertainment Weekly reports.

After the wildfires in California reached the Hollywood Hills, 150 thousand people were evacuated. In Malibu , celebrity homesburned down, including Paris Hilton's estate.

Four major wildfires engulfed Los Angeles and the surrounding area, killing 16 people.

The Palisades Fire, which has devastated Los Angeles County in the US state of California, may have reignited from the traces left by a previous fire, allegedly caused by fireworks set off on New Year's Eve.

