Hollywood stars create funds to help victims of the Los Angeles fires

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 13340 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138346 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122456 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130491 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131128 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165877 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109794 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159982 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72274 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124267 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122723 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66856 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 81287 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138346 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165877 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159981 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187953 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177306 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122717 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124263 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140987 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132779 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150175 views
Actual
Hollywood stars create funds to help victims of the Los Angeles fires

Hollywood stars create funds to help victims of the Los Angeles fires

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28431 views

Beyoncé allocated $2.5 million to help the victims of the Los Angeles fire. Paris Hilton and Sharon Stone also organized a fundraiser to support evacuated families.

Beyoncé has pledged $2.5 million to support those affected by the unprecedented wildfires raging in Los Angeles. Sharon Stone, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner canceled their current engagements to support the wildfire relief efforts and help those in need.

Transfers to UNN with reference to NME and Entertainment Weekly.

Details

As the Palisades and Altadena fires continue to devastate Los Angeles communities, celebrities are coming together to donate, set up relief funds, and volunteer. 

The Beyoncé Foundation has announced a $2.5 million donation to the Los Angeles fire relief effort.

Los Angeles, we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the creation of the Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund with a $2.5 million donation. The fund is intended to help families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who have lost their homes, as well as churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires. 

- the organization wrote on Instagram.

Paris Hilton, whose Malibu beach home was among the 5,000 structures destroyed by the Palisades Fire, announced today that she has set up an emergency fund through her nonprofit organization 11:11 Media Impact for those who have lost “their homes, cherished mementos, the communities they loved, and a sense of stability.

Image

The media personality and entrepreneur said the fund would “support displaced families with young children.” She established the fund with an initial contribution of $100,000, and will add another $100,000 if additional funds are raised.

As a mother, I cannot imagine the pain and fear of not having a safe place for your children

- she wrote on Instagram.

Sharon Stone has launched a donation drive for +COOP, a Beverly Boulevard home goods boutique that has been turned into a distribution center. The Basic Instinct star called for donations of gently used clothing for women, men and children, as well as gift cards and new hangers. She added that those in need can come to pick up blankets, shoes and clothing.

American actress Jennifer Garner, who has lived in Palisades for 25 years and whose home has not been affected by the fire that has burned over 20,000 acres since January 7, has partnered with award-winning chef Jose Andres, a nonprofit food aid organization called World Central Kitchen, whose locations throughout Los Angeles County help needy Angelenos.

Image

Jennifer Lopez, who was scheduled to appear on The View on January 17 and a number of other television programs in the coming days, canceled her show to support wildfire relief efforts, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Recall

After the wildfires in California reached the Hollywood Hills, 150 thousand people were evacuated. In Malibu , celebrity homesburned down, including Paris Hilton's estate.

Four major wildfires engulfed Los Angeles and the surrounding area, killing 16 people.

Image

The Palisades Fire, which has devastated Los Angeles County in the US state of California, may have reignited from the traces left by a previous fire, allegedly caused by fireworks set off on New Year's Eve. 

Los Angeles Fire: Fighting continues, weather worsens situation12.01.25, 04:53 • 33872 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
californiaCalifornia
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising