Los Angeles Fire: Fighting continues, weather worsens situation

In Los Angeles, airplanes dropped water and fire retardants on steep slopes to slow the spread of the fire. Ground rescue services have also stepped up their efforts to try to prevent a threat to residential areas. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, the fire has destroyed an additional 1,000 acres, bringing the total burned area to more than 22,000 acres (nearly 9,000 hectares). Despite the efforts of firefighters, only 11% of the fire has been contained. The flames continue to move toward Mandeville Canyon, threatening Brentwood and the San Fernando Valley.

In addition, there is a risk that the fire will approach the city's key transportation artery, the 405 Freeway. The situation is complicated by the weather forecast: meteorologists warn of stronger Santa Ana winds that will reach speeds of 70 miles per hour. The greatest risk is expected from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, as well as from Monday to Tuesday.

Rescue services are on high alert as weather conditions will remain critical until the middle of the week. The situation is expected to improve no earlier than Thursday.

