A number of significant shortcomings were identified: a comprehensive group of the General Staff conducted an inspection of the 156th Brigade

Pursuant to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a comprehensive group of the General Staff headed by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol has begun work in the troops. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the group is currently working in the 156th separate mechanized brigade. The purpose of the work is to check the progress of the brigade's formation and provide comprehensive assistance in organizing and preparing for combat operations.

Currently, the military unit has completed manning up and has begun basic general military training under the updated program.

At the same time, personnel are being selected for professional training. The supply of weapons and military equipment continues as planned.

The inspection revealed a number of significant shortcomings, which have been addressed by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, regarding:

- replacing part of the brigade's leadership and appointing a commander with combat and practical experience to serve in command positions;

- transfer of officers and NCOs who previously participated in combat operations to the unit to increase the combat capabilities of the 156th Brigade;

- Improving the quality of practical training based on the experience of combat operations in the east;

- Increasing the intensity and quality of training for UAV pilots and electronic warfare operators, as well as addressing a number of other issues that affect the outcome of combat operations.

The General Staff notes that the mistakes that occurred during the formation and training of the 155th Brigade named after Anna Kyivska have been taken into account, and measures are being taken to prevent them in the future.

The General Staff Group will continue to work in the 156th separate mechanized brigade.

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine promptly responds to the problems of military units and provides comprehensive assistance to increase their combat capability and improve the motivation of servicemen. Particular attention is paid to the replenishment of trained personnel in combat brigades engaged in intense fighting with the Russian invaders, - the message says.



