A number of significant shortcomings were identified: a comprehensive group of the General Staff conducted an inspection of the 156th Brigade

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101382 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102342 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110330 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112974 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104382 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137519 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103836 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113482 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117017 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122155 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76999 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117177 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 50559 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 52742 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101383 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134608 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168751 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 52742 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117177 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122155 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141000 views
Actual
A number of significant shortcomings were identified: a comprehensive group of the General Staff conducted an inspection of the 156th Brigade

A number of significant shortcomings were identified: a comprehensive group of the General Staff conducted an inspection of the 156th Brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44264 views

A comprehensive group of the General Staff inspected the formation of the 156th Separate Mechanized Brigade. A number of shortcomings were identified, including the need to replace the leadership and improve personnel training.

Pursuant to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a comprehensive group of the General Staff headed by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol has begun work in the troops. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the group is currently working in the 156th separate mechanized brigade. The purpose of the work is to check the progress of the brigade's formation and provide comprehensive assistance in organizing and preparing for combat operations.

Currently, the military unit has completed manning up and has begun basic general military training under the updated program.

At the same time, personnel are being selected for professional training. The supply of weapons and military equipment continues as planned.

The inspection revealed a number of significant shortcomings, which have been addressed by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, regarding:

- replacing part of the brigade's leadership and appointing a commander with combat and practical experience to serve in command positions;

- transfer of officers and NCOs who previously participated in combat operations to the unit to increase the combat capabilities of the 156th Brigade;

- Improving the quality of practical training based on the experience of combat operations in the east;

- Increasing the intensity and quality of training for UAV pilots and electronic warfare operators, as well as addressing a number of other issues that affect the outcome of combat operations.

The General Staff notes that the mistakes that occurred during the formation and training of the 155th Brigade named after Anna Kyivska have been taken into account, and measures are being taken to prevent them in the future.

The General Staff Group will continue to work in the 156th separate mechanized brigade.

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine promptly responds to the problems of military units and provides comprehensive assistance to increase their combat capability and improve the motivation of servicemen. Particular attention is paid to the replenishment of trained personnel in combat brigades engaged in intense fighting with the Russian invaders,

- the message says.

The Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights is preparing a comprehensive inspection: what is known19.01.25, 17:18 • 52274 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising