The Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights is preparing a comprehensive inspection: what is known

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova said that the Central Department for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen of the Ministry of Defense has launched a comprehensive inspection of commanders' failure to comply with orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, UNN reports.

I know that the Central Department for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen of the Ministry of Defense is preparing a comprehensive check of information on the low executive discipline of commanders in the implementation of orders (personnel) of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as orders and instructions (personnel) of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I look forward to the results of the inspection, - Reshetylova said.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi , statedthat he had issued an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified Air Force specialists who maintain aircraft to other units.