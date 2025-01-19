The Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights is preparing a comprehensive inspection: what is known
The Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights of the Ministry of Defense will conduct a comprehensive inspection of commanders' failure to comply with orders from the Armed Forces leadership. The inspection concerns the low level of executive discipline with regard to orders on personnel.
Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova said that the Central Department for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen of the Ministry of Defense has launched a comprehensive inspection of commanders' failure to comply with orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, UNN reports.
I know that the Central Department for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen of the Ministry of Defense is preparing a comprehensive check of information on the low executive discipline of commanders in the implementation of orders (personnel) of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as orders and instructions (personnel) of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I look forward to the results of the inspection,
The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi , statedthat he had issued an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified Air Force specialists who maintain aircraft to other units.