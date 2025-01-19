Zelensky deprived Boyko, Shufrych and Symonenko of state awards

On January 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enforcing the National Security and Defense Council's decision to sanction propagandists working for Russia and depriving a number of pro-Russian figures of state awards. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.

Details

Decree No. 38 of January 19, 2025, published on the website of the President's Office, states that sanctions were imposed against:

- Nestor Shufrych (MP, suspected of treason);

- Yevhen Horokhov (scientist, former deputy of the Donetsk Regional Council);

- Leonid Baisarov (former MP);

- Oleksandr Odnoralenko (an accomplice of the DPR terrorists, who was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine);

- Leonid Litvinov (former MP);

- Yevhenia Muraieva (former MP, suspected of high treason);

- Oleh Voloshyn (former MP, suspected of treason);

- Petro Symonenko (leader of a communist party banned in Ukraine);

- Konstantin Grigorishin (Russian businessman);

- Sergei Karyakin (traitorous chess player);

- Ruzhena Rubleva (actress-collaborator);

- Vadym Pysarev (ballet dancer, collaborator);

- Ilya Reznik (member of the Russian Academy of Arts);

- Vasily Gerell (Russian opera singer, Honored Artist of Ukraine);

- Svetlana Kryukova (former deputy editor-in-chief of the sanctioned publication Strana).

As part of the sanctions, these individuals will have their assets blocked, their ability to conduct trade and other transactions, conduct business, purchase property and land plots, etc. restricted. In addition, they will be deprived of state awards.

As part of the new package of sanctions, Yuriy Bashmet, Viktor Sadovnychyi and Yuriy Boyko, who was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, will also be stripped of their state awards.

President signs decree on new NSDC sanctions