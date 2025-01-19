President signs decree on new NSDC sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against propagandists and persons assisting Russia. He announced this on Sunday, January 19, UNN reports.

I have just signed a decree that gives force to the NSDC decision on sanctions. We are blocking propagandists working for Russia, people who have sided with the enemy, and those who help Russia continue the war. We also continue to deprive people of state awards - only those who truly devote their lives to Ukraine deserve the title of Hero of Ukraine - Zelensky said.

He also said that new sanctions decisions are currently being prepared. "They will be coming soon," the head of state said.