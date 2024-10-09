ukenru
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to prepare document "Fundamentals of Peace" to end war by November

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to prepare document “Fundamentals of Peace” to end war by November

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16995 views

President Zelenskyy says Ukraine aims to have a document called “Fundamentals of Peace” ready by November. The plan envisages an end to the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.

By November, Ukraine aims to prepare a document called “The Foundations of Peace,” which will set out detailed conditions for a just end to the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia avoids honest diplomacy, which is why Ukraine has developed an action plan that can bridge the gap between the current situation and the successful holding of the Peace Summit.

For us, this is the Victory Plan. For each of your countries, it is a plan for reliable stability. When the Plan is fully implemented, Russia will lose its ability to threaten Europe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the first point of the Victory Plan refers to whether the problem of geopolitical uncertainty in Europe will be overcome.

According to him, peace is impossible without it. And that is why the real steps towards it are the invitation to NATO and Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance. 

In October, November, and December, we have a real chance to move the situation toward peace and long-term stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice - a choice in favor of decisive action to end the war no later than 2025

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced the opportunity to take a step toward peace in Ukraine in December. Ukraine counts on US leadership and the support of European partners to achieve stability and end the war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

