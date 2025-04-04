A portrait examination confirmed the presence of the suspect in the photo from the scene of the murder of Iryna Farion.
Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the murder of Iryna Farion, stated that he was not offered to undergo a polygraph. The next hearing in the case will take place on March 26, 2025.
The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv announced a break until March 13 in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion due to issues with video materials. The suspect, 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko, faces life imprisonment.
Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, has had his preventive measure extended until April 24, 2025. The next court hearings are scheduled for March 10 and 13.
A hearing in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion has begun in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. The court stopped the live broadcast due to the transition to the examination of written evidence.
At the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Lviv, a hearing was held regarding the murder of linguist Iryna Farion. The next hearings are scheduled for February 26, March 10, and March 13.
Sofia Semchyshyn reported an attempted murder of Irina Farion on July 17, two days before her death. The suspect, wearing warm clothes and mittens, waited for Farion outside her home in 30-degree heat, Farion's daughter said.
Shevchenkivskyi Court of Lviv has adjourned the case of the murder of Iryna Farion until February 13. The daughter of the deceased filed a petition for compensation of 15 million UAH, which she plans to transfer to support the Armed Forces.
Shevchenkivskyi Court of Lviv has extended the detention of Vyacheslav Zinchenko until March 4 without the right to bail. The suspect in the murder of linguist Farion faces life imprisonment.
In Lviv, Technichna Street was renamed in honor of philologist Iryna Farion, who was killed by shelling on July 19. The street was officially opened with the participation of the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi.
The prosecutor's office has brought the case of the murder of Irina Farion to court. The 18-year-old resident of Dnipro, who shot the public figure over the language issue, faces life in prison.
The case of the murder of Irina Farion has been reclassified as a murder motivated by national intolerance. The 18-year-old suspect from Dnipro, who was a member of pro-Russian groups, now faces life in prison.
Lviv City Council has decided to name a street in the Galician district in honor of Irina Farion. The street will run from Mateyko Street to the intersection of Ustiyanovich and Bibliotechnaya streets.
The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv has extended the detention of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion for another 60 days. The man, who was detained in Dnipro, will be held without bail until January 12, 2025.
Denys Skliarenko, a coach of the Troyeschyna football club, was killed in the Kupyansk sector. He voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and served in the 112th Brigade.
The Court of Appeal dismissed the lawyer's appeal and left the 18-year-old suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody without bail. The prosecutor's office insisted on such a preventive measure.
Vasyl Osoba, Iryna Farion's son-in-law, was killed in a battle with the Russian occupiers in the Seversky sector. He was a fighter of the Legion of Liberty, a mortar launcher in the 4th Battalion of the Freedom Force of the Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard.
The Galician District Court of Lviv has extended the detention of the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion.
The Galician District Court of Lviv has extended the pre-trial investigation into the murder of Iryna Farion until January 26, 2025. Prosecutors explained the need for additional examinations to examine the evidence.
The trial on the extension of the preventive measure for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Irina Farion, has begun in Lviv. The accused is asking for the measure of restraint to be extended, fearing for his life in the pre-trial detention center.
Police provided security for Sofia Semchyshyn, the daughter of murdered linguist Iryna Farion. A suspect in Farion's murder was detained and taken into custody without bail.
The lawyer of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Irina Farion, forbade him to comment on the case. The court remanded Zinchenko in custody, rejecting the defense's request for house arrest.
The Lviv Court of Appeal rejected the defense's request for house arrest for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Irina Farion. The suspect will remain in custody until September 22 without the possibility of bail.
The Lviv Court of Appeal has started considering a complaint about changing the measure of restraint for Vyacheslav Zinchenko. The defense asks to appoint house arrest instead of detention for the suspect in the murder of Professor Irina Farion.
The Ivano-Frankivsk City Council decided to rename Hvardiyska Street in honor of Iryna Farion. It also plans to hold book fairs and encourage communication in Ukrainian when providing services.
Law enforcement officers found a house that could have been used by the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion. A number of items that may contain evidence of the crime were seized from the premises.
Igor Sulyma, the sole lawyer of the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion, appealed against the court's decision to hold him without bail. He asked the court for a more lenient measure of restraint - round-the-clock house arrest.
Ukrposhta did not issue an official stamp dedicated to Iryna Farion. The stamps with her image were produced as part of the commercial project “Own Mark” at the request of private individuals who had the appropriate permits.
The mother of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Irina Farion, believes that her son could have been an accomplice, but not a murderer. She claims that her son likes to attract attention, but is not capable of murder.
The deputy head of the National Police said that Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion, loves Ukraine and considers his actions to be correct.