Iryna Farion

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8906 views

06:32 PM • 16426 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57038 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200594 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115666 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379495 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302903 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212632 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243624 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254795 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120547 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200601 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379499 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248820 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302906 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10834 views

01:48 PM • 36858 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65128 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51152 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121458 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Iryna Farion

Iryna Farion
Ukrainian linguist and politician
The case of the murder of Farion was supplemented with new evidence: a portrait examination confirmed the suspect in the photo

A portrait examination confirmed the presence of the suspect in the photo from the scene of the murder of Iryna Farion.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 12:40 PM • 16285 views

The defendant in the case of Iryna Farion did not undergo a polygraph: "No one offered me"

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the murder of Iryna Farion, stated that he was not offered to undergo a polygraph. The next hearing in the case will take place on March 26, 2025.

Society • March 13, 02:58 PM • 26911 views

The court announced a break in the hearing regarding the murder of Farion until March 13

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv announced a break until March 13 in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion due to issues with video materials. The suspect, 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko, faces life imprisonment.

Society • March 10, 01:34 PM • 13843 views

Farion murder case: court extends Zinchenko's detention until April 24

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, has had his preventive measure extended until April 24, 2025. The next court hearings are scheduled for March 10 and 13.

Crimes and emergencies • February 26, 01:59 PM • 21376 views

Hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder begins in Lviv: broadcasting is stopped

A hearing in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion has begun in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. The court stopped the live broadcast due to the transition to the examination of written evidence.

Society • February 26, 10:04 AM • 27131 views

Farion murder case: court schedules next hearing for February 26

At the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Lviv, a hearing was held regarding the murder of linguist Iryna Farion. The next hearings are scheduled for February 26, March 10, and March 13.

Crimes and emergencies • February 13, 10:29 AM • 29799 views

Farion's murder: daughter says her mother was attempted to be killed two days before her death

Sofia Semchyshyn reported an attempted murder of Irina Farion on July 17, two days before her death. The suspect, wearing warm clothes and mittens, waited for Farion outside her home in 30-degree heat, Farion's daughter said.

Crimes and emergencies • January 27, 09:56 AM • 22912 views

Farion's murder: court adjourns until February 13

Shevchenkivskyi Court of Lviv has adjourned the case of the murder of Iryna Farion until February 13. The daughter of the deceased filed a petition for compensation of 15 million UAH, which she plans to transfer to support the Armed Forces.

Crimes and emergencies • January 13, 11:46 AM • 22028 views

Farion's murder: court extends arrest of accused Zinchenko until March

Shevchenkivskyi Court of Lviv has extended the detention of Vyacheslav Zinchenko until March 4 without the right to bail. The suspect in the murder of linguist Farion faces life imprisonment.

Crimes and emergencies • January 3, 10:48 AM • 24980 views

Street named after Iryna Farion opened in Lviv: video

In Lviv, Technichna Street was renamed in honor of philologist Iryna Farion, who was killed by shelling on July 19. The street was officially opened with the participation of the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi.

Society • January 1, 02:30 PM • 24300 views

The case of Farion's murder was sent to court

The prosecutor's office has brought the case of the murder of Irina Farion to court. The 18-year-old resident of Dnipro, who shot the public figure over the language issue, faces life in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • December 26, 07:56 AM • 13751 views

Farion's murder case reclassified: suspect faces life in prison

The case of the murder of Irina Farion has been reclassified as a murder motivated by national intolerance. The 18-year-old suspect from Dnipro, who was a member of pro-Russian groups, now faces life in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • December 26, 07:28 AM • 14730 views

Lviv will have a street in honor of Irina Farion

Lviv City Council has decided to name a street in the Galician district in honor of Irina Farion. The street will run from Mateyko Street to the intersection of Ustiyanovich and Bibliotechnaya streets.

Society • November 28, 01:34 PM • 14653 views

Court extends arrest for suspect in murder of Iryna Farion

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv has extended the detention of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion for another 60 days. The man, who was detained in Dnipro, will be held without bail until January 12, 2025.

Politics • November 13, 02:19 PM • 17478 views

FC Troyeschyna coach Denys Skliarenko killed at the front

Denys Skliarenko, a coach of the Troyeschyna football club, was killed in the Kupyansk sector. He voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and served in the 112th Brigade.

War • October 12, 06:10 PM • 37343 views

Despite the lawyer's appeal: the court remanded the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody

The Court of Appeal dismissed the lawyer's appeal and left the 18-year-old suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody without bail. The prosecutor's office insisted on such a preventive measure.

Politics • October 8, 10:29 AM • 10756 views

Vasyl Osoba, husband of Farion's daughter, died in the war with Russia

Vasyl Osoba, Iryna Farion's son-in-law, was killed in a battle with the Russian occupiers in the Seversky sector. He was a fighter of the Legion of Liberty, a mortar launcher in the 4th Battalion of the Freedom Force of the Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard.

Society • October 6, 11:03 AM • 31953 views

The court extended the pretrial detention of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion

The Galician District Court of Lviv has extended the detention of the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion.

Society • September 19, 12:17 PM • 21645 views

Court extends investigation into Iryna Farion's murder until 2025

The Galician District Court of Lviv has extended the pre-trial investigation into the murder of Iryna Farion until January 26, 2025. Prosecutors explained the need for additional examinations to examine the evidence.

Society • September 19, 12:06 PM • 16854 views

Iryna Farion's murder: the suspect asks to extend his preventive measure

The trial on the extension of the preventive measure for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Irina Farion, has begun in Lviv. The accused is asking for the measure of restraint to be extended, fearing for his life in the pre-trial detention center.

Society • September 19, 11:25 AM • 14308 views

Iryna Farion's daughter gets security after her mother's murder

Police provided security for Sofia Semchyshyn, the daughter of murdered linguist Iryna Farion. A suspect in Farion's murder was detained and taken into custody without bail.

Crimes and emergencies • August 14, 02:11 PM • 20211 views

Farion's murder: lawyer forbids suspect to comment on case

The lawyer of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Irina Farion, forbade him to comment on the case. The court remanded Zinchenko in custody, rejecting the defense's request for house arrest.

Crimes and emergencies • August 5, 02:18 PM • 17807 views

Murder of Irina Farion: the court left the suspect in custody

The Lviv Court of Appeal rejected the defense's request for house arrest for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Irina Farion. The suspect will remain in custody until September 22 without the possibility of bail.

Crimes and emergencies • August 5, 01:19 PM • 108221 views

Murder of Irina Farion: the court began considering a complaint about changing the measure of restraint for the suspect

The Lviv Court of Appeal has started considering a complaint about changing the measure of restraint for Vyacheslav Zinchenko. The defense asks to appoint house arrest instead of detention for the suspect in the murder of Professor Irina Farion.

Society • August 5, 12:39 PM • 16254 views

Street to be named after Iryna Farion: Ivano-Frankivsk City Council approves renaming

The Ivano-Frankivsk City Council decided to rename Hvardiyska Street in honor of Iryna Farion. It also plans to hold book fairs and encourage communication in Ukrainian when providing services.

Society • August 2, 01:07 PM • 23349 views

Farion's murder: a house that could have been used by the suspect was found in the forest on the outskirts of Lviv

Law enforcement officers found a house that could have been used by the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion. A number of items that may contain evidence of the crime were seized from the premises.

Crimes and emergencies • August 2, 09:28 AM • 16286 views

Farion's murder: the suspect's defense filed an appeal against the measure of restraint

Igor Sulyma, the sole lawyer of the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion, appealed against the court's decision to hold him without bail. He asked the court for a more lenient measure of restraint - round-the-clock house arrest.

Society • July 31, 12:00 PM • 14441 views

Ukrposhta denies issuing official stamp with Iryna Farion

Ukrposhta did not issue an official stamp dedicated to Iryna Farion. The stamps with her image were produced as part of the commercial project “Own Mark” at the request of private individuals who had the appropriate permits.

Society • July 27, 08:50 PM • 22493 views

“My son may have been an accomplice, but I don't believe he killed": mother of Farion murder suspect

The mother of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Irina Farion, believes that her son could have been an accomplice, but not a murderer. She claims that her son likes to attract attention, but is not capable of murder.

Crimes and emergencies • July 27, 11:10 AM • 28723 views

“He loves Ukraine, and it seems to him that he acted correctly.” Nebitov about Farion's murder suspect

The deputy head of the National Police said that Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion, loves Ukraine and considers his actions to be correct.

Crimes and emergencies • July 27, 09:14 AM • 24025 views