Iryna Farion's daughter reported threats from "Zinchenko's sect" and called on law enforcement to respond

04:14 PM
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Popular news
Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shownPhotoVideoNovember 11, 06:39 AM • 9030 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 17284 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near PokrovskVideoNovember 11, 08:29 AM • 5944 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 19248 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 16179 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 16790 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 23165 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22078 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 81732 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 4976 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 19780 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 54256 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 129578 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 133337 views
Iryna Farion's daughter reported threats from "Zinchenko's sect" and called on law enforcement to respond

Kyiv • UNN

 1080 views

Sofia Osoba, the daughter of the murdered Iryna Farion, reported threats from supporters of the suspect in her mother's murder, calling on law enforcement to react immediately. She also expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the court process in her mother's murder case.

Iryna Farion's daughter reported threats from "Zinchenko's sect" and called on law enforcement to respond

Sofia Osoba, daughter of the murdered linguist Iryna Farion, reported new threats from the so-called "Zinchenko sect" - supporters of the person accused of her mother's murder. She called on law enforcement agencies to react immediately, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sofia Osoba, the impunity of the supporters of the suspect Oleksandr Zinchenko leads to new manifestations of aggression against those who support Iryna Farion. She appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police with a request to take action.

I want to remind you that Iryna Farion's supporters are always threatened by the "Zinchenko sect". I have already said this. And I ask the Security Service of Ukraine and the police to react to this. And finally give them a truthful remark 

– said Sofia Osoba.

The daughter of the deceased linguist also expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the Iryna Farion murder case, noting that the trial is being delayed.

Look, they can file 100 motions, but Zinchenko still killed Iryna Farion. ... I believe that this is a complete circus that must finally end and, perhaps, by the end of the year the case of Iryna Farion's murder would be closed and Zinchenko would be imprisoned for life 

- Sofia Osoba added.

She also addressed the suspect's mother, urging her to "admit who her son is."

Sofia Osoba insists that the investigation of the case must be completed, and the guilty – punished.

Recall

In Lviv, the court extended the pre-trial detention of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Iryna Farion, until November 21 inclusive. The man faces life imprisonment for murder on grounds of national intolerance.

Addition

On July 19, 2024, an unknown assailant shot linguist and Lviv Polytechnic professor Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head injury in a very serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

Six days later, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion of Farion's murder.

After some time, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of Farion's murder as the murder of a person in connection with her performance of public duty on grounds of national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Iryna Farion
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Lviv