Iryna Farion's daughter reported threats from "Zinchenko's sect" and called on law enforcement to respond

Sofia Osoba, daughter of the murdered linguist Iryna Farion, reported new threats from the so-called "Zinchenko sect" - supporters of the person accused of her mother's murder. She called on law enforcement agencies to react immediately, UNN reports.

According to Sofia Osoba, the impunity of the supporters of the suspect Oleksandr Zinchenko leads to new manifestations of aggression against those who support Iryna Farion. She appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police with a request to take action.

I want to remind you that Iryna Farion's supporters are always threatened by the "Zinchenko sect". I have already said this. And I ask the Security Service of Ukraine and the police to react to this. And finally give them a truthful remark – said Sofia Osoba.

The daughter of the deceased linguist also expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the Iryna Farion murder case, noting that the trial is being delayed.

Look, they can file 100 motions, but Zinchenko still killed Iryna Farion. ... I believe that this is a complete circus that must finally end and, perhaps, by the end of the year the case of Iryna Farion's murder would be closed and Zinchenko would be imprisoned for life - Sofia Osoba added.

She also addressed the suspect's mother, urging her to "admit who her son is."

Sofia Osoba insists that the investigation of the case must be completed, and the guilty – punished.

In Lviv, the court extended the pre-trial detention of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Iryna Farion, until November 21 inclusive. The man faces life imprisonment for murder on grounds of national intolerance.

On July 19, 2024, an unknown assailant shot linguist and Lviv Polytechnic professor Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head injury in a very serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

Six days later, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion of Farion's murder.

After some time, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of Farion's murder as the murder of a person in connection with her performance of public duty on grounds of national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.