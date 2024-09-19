The court extended the pretrial detention of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion

On Thursday, September 19, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion. This was reported by Novosti.LIVE, UNN .

Details

The court made a decision to continue keeping the suspect in custody.According to the court's decision, Vyacheslav Zinchenko will be in custody until November 17 without the possibility of posting bail.

Addendum

In addition, the Galician District Court, at the request of prosecutors , extended the pre-trial investigation into the murder of Irina Farion until January 26, 2025.

In particular, prosecutor Babiy asked to extend the pre-trial investigation, which ends on September 26 , until January 26, 2025.

The prosecution explained that had not completed the two-month pre-trial hearing for objective reasons and that additional examinations were needed to examine the evidence. These examinations can be performed by in October-November.

Recall

On July 19, an unidentified person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko notedthat law enforcement officers have enough evidence to claim that it was this detainee who shot the linguist. The investigation lasted 139 hours.